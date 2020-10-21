Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,006 in the last 365 days.

Youth Deer Hunting Opportunity Offered in Wilkes County on Nov. 14

BOOMER, N.C. (OCT. 21, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is offering a youth-only deer hunting opportunity on Warrior Creek Recreational Area in Wilkes County on Nov. 14, 2020. 

The permit-only hunt is limited to 20 youth, ages 12 through 17, on a first-come-first-served basis. Permits must be purchased no later than Oct. 26 and cost $8 per youth hunter. Permits can be purchased at any wildlife service agent location, online or by phone at 888-248-6834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Youth hunters must hold a hunter education certification to participate in this permit hunt. During the hunt, all youth, regardless of age, must be accompanied by a licensed adult. The accompanying adult will not be allowed to hunt and does not need a permit.

Both the adult and youth must attend a mandatory orientation session on Nov. 7 at the W. Kerr Scott Visitor Assistance Center at 499 Reservoir Rd. in Wilkesboro in order to hunt the following weekend. Registration for orientation begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 9 a.m.

You just read:

Youth Deer Hunting Opportunity Offered in Wilkes County on Nov. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.