Youth Deer Hunting Opportunity Offered in Wilkes County on Nov. 14

BOOMER, N.C. (OCT. 21, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is offering a youth-only deer hunting opportunity on Warrior Creek Recreational Area in Wilkes County on Nov. 14, 2020.

The permit-only hunt is limited to 20 youth, ages 12 through 17, on a first-come-first-served basis. Permits must be purchased no later than Oct. 26 and cost $8 per youth hunter. Permits can be purchased at any wildlife service agent location, online or by phone at 888-248-6834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Youth hunters must hold a hunter education certification to participate in this permit hunt. During the hunt, all youth, regardless of age, must be accompanied by a licensed adult. The accompanying adult will not be allowed to hunt and does not need a permit.

Both the adult and youth must attend a mandatory orientation session on Nov. 7 at the W. Kerr Scott Visitor Assistance Center at 499 Reservoir Rd. in Wilkesboro in order to hunt the following weekend. Registration for orientation begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 9 a.m.