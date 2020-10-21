Farnese, Isaacson Praise Passage of Property Assessment Bill

HARRISBURG, October 21, 2020 – State Sen. Larry Farnese and state Rep. Mary Isaacson today praised passage of a consumer protection bill that contained their efforts to shield Philadelphia homebuyers from questionable property assessments.

Under current law, Philadelphia assessors were exempt from Assessors Certification Act of 1992.

House Bill 1033, with an amendment inserted in the Senate by Farnese, will end that exemption.

“The real estate boom in some Philadelphia neighborhoods presents opportunities along with challenges,” Farnese said. “Closing this loophole has been a priority of mine and I’m glad to see it head to the governor’s desk.”

Both Farnese and Isaacson had introduced stand-alone legislation in this session intending to end the exemption from requirements and standards set by the State Board of Real Estate Appraisers. The wording of those bills was inserted in HB 1033 in the Senate Monday and the changes were approved by the House yesterday.

“Philadelphians deserve the same protections as homebuyers and sellers across the state,” Isaacson said. “With assessments rising over the past few years, it’s important that we get this done now.”

The new bill requires assessors in Philadelphia’s Office of Property Assessments (OPA) to be certified. Philadelphia itself has required certification, but this was not reflected in state law, leaving that portion of assessors not covered by the Philadelphia policy free of the requirements.

Under the changes, current real estate assessors would have three years to become certified by the State Board of Real Estate Appraisers, but newly hired employees would need to be immediately compliant with the law.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.