Coronavirus - Kenya: Distribution of Cases by Counties (20th October 2020)
Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows: Uasin Gishu (116), Nairobi (116), Mombasa (74), Kiambu (50), Laikipia (43), Kericho (41), Kisumu (23), Nakuru (21), Busia (16), Trans Nzoia (10), Kajiado (9), Nandi (8), Murang’a (5), Kilifi (5), Kirinyaga (5), West Pokot (4), Kakamega (4), Isiolo (3), Siaya (3), Elgeyo Marakwet (2), Kisii (2), Embu (2), Vihiga (2), Bungoma (2), Kwale (1), Nyeri (1), Samburu (1), Machakos (1) and Turkana (1).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.