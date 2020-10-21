Innerme’s Organic Plant-Based Sports Nutrition Supplements Debuted This Month at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program

Iso Energy Drink, Protein Mix and Energy Bars － 100 Percent Natural and Plant-Based － Now Available to U.S. Consumers

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH ,F L, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innerme’s organic plant-based sports nutrition debuted this month at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program.

“We are excited that our representatives introduced Innerme’s Iso Energy Drink, protein mixes and energy bars to buyers from 40 major retailers,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of Innerme, the Belgium-based sports, health, and wellness company. “Plant-based sports nutrition is a juggernaut, and retailers are looking for high-quality brands like Innerme.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Baelus said Innerme’s plant-based brand gives people the right amount of energy without chemicals and additives, which is what American consumers today want in their sports nutrition products.

The plant-based protein global market is expected to grow from $16.45 billion in 2018 to more than $40 billion in 2025.

“The market is booming for our 100 percent natural and plant-based sports nutrition products,” Baelus said.

Already popular in parts of Europe, Baelus decided this year to bring his energy drinks, protein mixes, and energy bars to America:

ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. Plus, the drink provides a high dose of vitamin C from rosehip and acerola.

Protein Mix Cacao for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can build muscles and help you recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. The mix is easy to digest and has a delicious, natural taste.

Energy Bars for before, during, after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon flavored bar is delicious and easy to digest and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar or fructose. The ingredients include rice syrup, puffed rice, sesame seed, rice protein, pea protein, apple, cinnamon, and sea salt. It may contain traces of gluten and nuts.

Innerme products only contain ingredients that are pure, powerful, and organic. They do not contain refined sugar and are lactose-free and gluten-free.

Baelus developed Innerme’s products as part of his personal evolution from former pub owner to triathlete to a sports nutrition company owner.

"During the past 15 years, I moved from a sedentary, unhealthy lifestyle to become a triathlete," Baelus said. "I researched a healthy organic and vegan-based diet that is now peaking in popularity worldwide and I turned my personal passion into a thriving sports nutrition company.

“Today’s consumers want healthy, plant-based, organic products,” Baelus said. “Innerme did not join this movement last week. We have been driving the movement with our high-quality energy bars, protein mixes, and energy drinks.”

Innerme’s organic energy bars, energy drinks, and protein mix are now available on vitabeauti.com , a popular health and wellness portal.

