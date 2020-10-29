DVCShop.com Posts Floor Plans For All DVC Resort Rooms

DVC Shop, Your One Stop Shop for DVC Resales and Rentals

DVC resale broker and rental company DVCShop.com has posted floor plans for every room-type available at the DVC Resorts.

DAVENPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release

DVCShop.com, a licensed resale broker who specializes in Disney Vacation Club timeshare resales and rentals, has recently posted floor plans of all DVC Resort rooms on their website. The room-types are available to view by any potential customers prior to booking their Disney Vacations.

Guests can visit the company’s website to view and select the best room-type for their family Disney Vacation. With 15 unique resorts, each with a variety of rooms available, guests can become overwhelmed with the room to select for their vacation. DVCShop.com has made the process of choosing a room easier by offering this information directly on their website for each DVC Resort.

The 15 DVC Resorts offer a variety of room types from Hotel Rooms that sleep two guests to standalone Villas that sleep up to 12 guests. Bedding options also vary between room types and resorts making reviewing floor plans an essential part of choosing the room best suited for family vacations.

Katherine Rand, Head of Communications for DVCShop.com was quoted saying, “We help thousands of guests book the perfect Disney Vacation every year, whether that be through buying a DVC contract or renting DVC points. Having the DVC Resort floor plans available on our website for easy access will help our customers make the best decisions when choosing a resort and a room type for their next vacation or to help them choose the best resort to purchase when buying a DVC contract.”

DVCShop.Com is one of the few Disney Vacation Club resale companies that not only does their own direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, but also utilizes a substantial network of co-brokers to buy, sell and rent DVC. This allows owners to gain more exposure for their listing, as well as affords DVC buyers access to as many listings as possible.