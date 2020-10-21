China Focus® Conference Facilitates Agreement Between Bayer & Systems Oncology for Investigative Breast Cancer Treatment

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will be responsible for developing and commercializing ERSO globally.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees of China Focus® conference, Bayer and Systems Oncology, LLC, signed an exclusive license agreement for investigational breast cancer treatment approach ERSO earlier this month.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will be responsible for developing and commercializing ERSO globally. Systems Oncology will receive an upfront payment of US$25 million and is eligible to receive payments from Bayer upon achievement of certain development, and commercialization milestones totaling US$345 million, as well as royalties on future global net sales.

As attendees of China Focus®, MyBioGate’s flagship conference series, Bayer and Systems Oncology met for the first time at the event during J.P. Morgan Week 2019. After 20 months of dialogue, positive results were achieved.

“We are very pleased to contribute to the cooperation between the two sides,” said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate. “We are glad to see the fruition of our years of hard work, and we further believe in the value China Focus® brings to healthcare.”

China Focus® conference series brings together investors, pharmaceutical leaders, and innovators from China and around the world for an exclusive partnering event designed to inspire, educate and foster cross-border investment and collaboration in leading biopharma innovations. Since 2018 China Focus® has been held in Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Germany, and Vienna, attracting more than 1700+ participating attendees, 130+ presenting companies, and 600+ projects worldwide. It has become an important conference for cross border collaboration between China and the rest of the world.

According to Guo, China Focus® will be delivered as virtual events this year due to the impact of COVID-19. The 3-day online partnering conference will continue to bring together investors, pharma leaders, and innovators from China and worldwide. Attendees can create their schedules to plan 1-on-1 meetings with preferred partners through the online system.

Following the successful China Focus® last year, MyBioGate has received a vast amount of positive feedback and increasing interest from companies worldwide.

“We look forward to having China Focus® Virtual providing our clients with a more efficient and convenient experience during this special period. We believe that the conference will help more companies achieve their cross-border collaboration goals.”

For more information, please visit https://events.mybiogate.com/.

###

ABOUT MYBIOGATE

MyBioGate is a premier cross-border healthcare consulting firm serving Biotech and Medtech clients, and the Chinese pharmaceutical companies and investors. The company offers marketing, strategy, and execution support to help healthcare innovation grow by taking advantage of China’s huge market potential. We help innovative companies with China-landing services and identify reliable Chinese investors and partners. MyBioGate is committed to linking healthcare innovations in China and overseas. Its China Focus® conferences, Global Healthcare Innovation Competitions, and roadshows to China provide innovative companies which intend to enter the China market with platforms for exposure to potential investors and partners.

