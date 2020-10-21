Kindred Skincare Launches New Line for Babies, Announces Additional Services to Help Customers Cope During Covid-19

Skincare company debuts ‘Kindred Kids’ in addition to release of socially distanced spa services, virtual consultations, product giveaways and discounts for front-line workers

/EIN News/ -- YORKLYN, Del., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred Skincare Co. , an organic oil-based skincare collection, today launched Kindred Kids , the company’s line of products specifically for infants and young families. The news comes as Kindred also announces several initiatives and services aimed at helping customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The new Kindred Kids line includes three products:

“Although my own children are grown now, I know all too well the importance of products that young parents can trust to be gentle yet effective,” said Frances Thrasher, owner and founder of Kindred Skincare Co. “Inspired by the solutions I made for my own kids when they were babies, Kindred Kids offers the essentials: an all-purpose moisturizing oil with multiple uses, and two soaps to address common needs like clearing a stuffy nose or relaxing your little one before bedtime. An added bonus is that these products aren’t just for infants; they can be enjoyed by all members of the family.”

Kindred also released its family-friendly ABC Balm , a go-to salve for abrasions, bums and chafing, serving as a healing and numbing remedy for issues ranging from diaper rash and inner thigh chafing to cuts, burns and bug bites. Additionally, its Hand Sanitizer — infused with organic lavender, fir needle and clary sage — is now available for purchase in a set of three .5-ounce spray bottles, great for tucking into a handbag, diaper bag, car console or pant pocket while on-the-go.

In addition to launching several new products , Thrasher and her team have also been busy reimagining skincare services and discounts fit for quarantine life, such as:

Virtual Shopping and Free Skincare Consultations – In addition to free one-on-one skincare and makeup consultations available at The Kindred Shop, Thrasher now offers virtual appointments to discuss skin issues, answer questions and recommend the product package that will work best to reach an individual’s skincare goals.

“This global health crisis has made us all reflect on our lives and priorities, and how we treat one another and the world around us,” said Thrasher. “My hope is that these new products — all of which are eco-friendly, vegan and support small business — make life a bit easier and more enjoyable, and that these services give a much-needed mood boost when we need it most.”

As a company that prioritizes sustainable practices, Kindred has reevaluated its conservation measures in the wake of Covid-19. The brand has begun phasing out single-use plastic packaging in favor of aluminum containers, which are 100% recyclable and have a smaller carbon footprint than glass. Its refill program allows customers to reuse product containers and dispensers by ordering refills that ship in aluminum bottles at 15% off the original price.

In the months ahead, Kindred will launch specialty holiday products and gift packages, including gift bundles for babies and new mothers . For the holiday shopping season, the company plans to offer discounts for corporate and individual bulk purchases. Kindred will handle all personalized notes, gift wrapping and shipping from its warehouse, allowing customers one place to more easily give meaningful gifts while honoring social distancing.

Kindred Skincare Co. products can be purchased online at kindredskincareco.com with free domestic shipping on all orders. For in-person shopping, The Kindred Shop is located at 1151 Yorklyn Road in Yorklyn, Delaware.

About Kindred Skincare Co.

Kindred Skincare Co. is an oil-based skincare collection made with organic ingredients using the best part of nature’s bounty. All Kindred products are free of parabens, sulfates, fragrances, petroleum derivatives, colorants and other harsh chemicals. Formulated by founder Frances Thrasher and hand-batched in Yorklyn, Delaware, Kindred Skincare Co. products are available online at kindredskincareco.com or at The Kindred Shop.

