Holmes Murphy Targets Small Commercial Business with Implementation of Talage’s Wheelhouse

Provision of new digital tools to Holmes Murphy’s producers will automate manual processes, improve speed-to-market, and increased profitability.

Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce that Holmes Murphy, one of the nation's largest employee-owned independent brokerages, has successfully implemented the company's Wheelhouse platform.



Based in Waukee, Iowa, Holmes Murphy serves business and industry leaders across the nation in the areas of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, employee benefits, captive insurance, risk management, and loss control. Holmes Murphy is a leading proponent of technology and innovation developed specifically for the agent-broker audience and is one of the founding members of BrokerTech Ventures, an accelerator and investment fund based in the InsurTech hub of Des Moines, Iowa.

“We obviously got to know Holmes Murphy when we went through the BrokerTech Ventures program," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage. "It was easy to see multiple reasons to continue the relationship past that initial engagement. In particular, leveraging Wheelhouse will allow Holmes Murphy to reach the small business segment more effectively and efficiently than ever before, and I know that has been and continues to be a primary business goal for Dan and his team.”

Talage’s Wheelhouse streamlines the insurance purchasing process for small businesses by providing a digital solution for online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools which support agency automation and elimination of manual processes. This implementation helps Holmes Murphy increase profitability in the small commercial segment by optimizing agent-customer interactions and decreasing the quote-to-bind timeline.

“Part of the beauty of launching BrokerTech Ventures and our Accelerator has been gaining early access to companies like Talage,” said Dan Keough, chairman and CEO for Holmes Murphy and co-CEO for BrokerTech Ventures. “Through efforts led by our own Sean O'Hare and our internal innovation team, the Wheelhouse implementation is already generating interest and positive feedback from our team. We look forward to seeing what else Talage and Wheelhouse can do for us in the future."

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com.

To learn more about the Talage/Holmes Murphy partnership and what’s available, visit https://www.wh-app.io/holmes-murphy/small-business-insurance.

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.