F3 Tech & Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Partner for Cyber in Ag Symposium & Invite Keynote Speakers to Apply
This December symposium will highlight the cybersecurity threat environment affecting the national agriculture, aquaculture, and food supply industries
Raising the awareness & understanding of this aspect in agriculture, aquaculture, & the food supply chain is critical to the continued expansion of data, automation, & AI in the industry”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech Accelerator and Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, along with lead sponsor the Maryland Department of Commerce, are pleased to announce they are hosting a virtual two-day Cyber in Ag Symposium highlighting the cybersecurity threat environment among the agricultural and food industry sectors.
— Mike Thielke
Topics covered by cybersecurity, agricultural, governmental and academic subject matter experts during keynote and panel discussions on December 9 and 10 will include: the current cyber threat environment, defending farmer’s proprietary ownership of data, protecting the food supply and supply chain, protecting and securing open-source data, securing IoT and endpoints, the protection of SCADA systems in austere environments, “hacktivists,” and cyber workforce requirements to protect OT and IT within this industry.
“Raising the awareness and understanding of this aspect in agriculture, aquaculture, and the food supply chain is critical to the continued expansion of data, automation, and artificial intelligence in the industry,” advised Mike Thielke, executive director of the F3 Tech Accelerator and its parent organization, Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center.
According to a 2017 Private Industry Notification (PIN) targeted to the agricultural industry, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cyber Division warned the food and agriculture sector that it is increasingly becoming vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks. The report warns farmers to be aware of and understand the cyber risks associated with using modern Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and develop adequate cybersecurity and breach response strategies.
“Cybersecurity is a rapidly evolving enterprise threat sparing no segment of the industry. While all market participants are exposed to these threats, from critical infrastructure and large agricultural conglomerates, small to mid-sized enterprises, all are vulnerable. We are hoping to highlight the threat environment, provide actionable guidance and set the stage for an ongoing dialogue amongst industry and solution providers that will turn into a series of symposiums over the next twelve months,” said Christina Majernik, board member of Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. and senior vice president of Domain5.
Entrepreneurs, innovators, startups within agriculture, aquaculture, and cybersecurity sectors, government agencies, industry associations, incubators and accelerator programs will only be a few of the attendees at the Cybersecurity Ag Symposium. The first day of the symposium includes plenary sessions hosting three keynote speakers. Day one of the symposium will also allow attendees to facilitate Q&As with the distinguished keynote presenters. The second day of the symposium will hold three sessions with multiple break out rooms on various topics to include interactive discussions.
Signing on to be a keynote speaker at the Cybersecurity Ag Symposium entails a 40-45 minute presentation along with time for Q&As from attendees of the symposium.
The Cybersecurity Ag Symposium is also inviting companies interested in becoming sponsors and partners to get involved.
If you are interested in becoming a keynote speaker, sponsor or partner at The Cybersecurity Ag Symposium, please email info@f3tech.org by the deadline of November 15, 2020.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.
For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.
About The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.
The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) is a nationally unique non-profit organization formed in 2015 to identify Maryland’s cybersecurity providers and connect them with businesses, organizations, and government entities that need cybersecurity solutions. CAMI operates a searchable online directory of more than 450 of the state’s cybersecurity product and service companies at www.MDcyber.com/listings and hosts a variety of programs throughout the year to provide face-to-face connection opportunities. CAMI’s skills-based cybersecurity jobs platform (www.MDcyberjobs.com) connects job seekers with Maryland cybersecurity career opportunities and training entities to provide the necessary qualifications for jobs of interest.
About The Maryland Department of Commerce
The Maryland Department of Commerce is the state’s primary economic development agency, stimulating private investment and creating jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing workforce training and financial assistance to Maryland companies. The Department also promotes the state and many economic advantages and markets local products and services at home and abroad to spur economic development and international investment, trade and tourism.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
email us here