MEDIA RELEASE: ‘The Learning Space’ a Finalist for National Award; Virtual Announcement to Take Place Tomorrow! 

Maine’s very own educational success story, The Learning Space is one of 5 finalists for a national public media contest, “Local That Works.” Finalists will be celebrated and a winner will be chosen this Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2pm, during an hour long online festival that is open to the public!

In the Spring of 2020 when COVID-19 spread across the country, forcing schools to provide education remotely, Maine Public, the Maine Department of Education, and Educate Maine joined forces to create original, educational programming for students in Grades 3 through 5. Dedicated teachers from across Maine developed original video lessons, pulling content from their own lesson plans and sources to provide exceptional learning opportunities for Maine students.

The Learning Space project is now in competition with four other impressive examples of public service, including shops like KQED and Detroit Public TV, for a $20,000 prize.

During the festival, attendees will be treated to a ten-minute highlight video of The Learning Space, as well as video stories from the other four finalists. This will be where Maine ‘makes the case’ for the Learning Space to a panel of voters! Tickets to attend this event virtually are free, but participants need to register here! Please join us in celebrating and supporting Maine’s outstanding education community!

The Learning Space was broadcast on Maine Public from April through mid-June. For more information about the Learning Space including archived episodes, visit Maine Public’s website.