Governor’s Committee On People With Disabilities Announces 2020 Lex Frieden Employment Awards Winners

October 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD) today announced the winners of the 2020 Lex Frieden Employment Awards. Named for disability rights champion and Texan Lex Frieden, the awards are bestowed upon Texans who have displayed a commitment to empowering their employees, co-workers, and fellow Texans with disabilities.

In his 2020 Texas Disability Employment Awareness Month Proclamation, Governor Abbott noted, "We commit ourselves to promoting disability employment awareness, creating more inclusive workplaces and cultivating more employment opportunities for Texans with disabilities. As we work toward these goals, our economy will be made ever stronger by the diversity and full participation of workers with disabilities.”

2020 Lex Frieden Employment Award Winners:

The Governor’s Trophy: Professor Brian Shannon, Texas Tech University School of Law

The Martha Arbuckle Award: The EPIC (Grand Prairie)

The Entrepreneurship Award: Chris Landry and Ken Brown, Scan Mailboxes (Austin)

Large Employer: Fidelity Investments (Westlake)

Medium Employer: Weikel’s Bakery and Store/Recipeasy (La Grange)

Small Employer: Mr. Gatti’s Pizza (Tyler)

Non-Profit Employer: Goodwill Industries (Fort Worth)

A virtual awards ceremony video honoring all of the winners will be released on the GCPD YouTube page. 

The Lex Frieden Employment Awards are part of Texas' celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month and the state's HireAbility Campaign to promote the full employment of Texans with disabilities. More information on the HireAbility Campaign is available on the Texas Workforce Commission’s website.

