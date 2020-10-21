INNOVIOM Debuted Tranquini and Wowie Relaxation Beverages at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program for Retail Buyers/Sellers

Buyers From Large and Small Retail Chains Got to Taste the First Global Natural and Hemp-Infused Relaxation Drinks

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVIOM introduced its natural and hemp-infused relaxation beverages to buyers from major retail chains at this month’s ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program.

“We are excited that retail buyers got to taste Tranquini and Wowie, our flagship products,” said Ahmed ElAzizi, CEO of INNOVIOM, the U.S. company that developed the two relaxation drinks. “We live in a stressful time in history, which is why our relaxation drinks are more important than ever before.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

ElAzizi said INNOVIOM developed Tranquini because people today need to relax.

“Stress is an everyday problem that we all have to deal with,” he said. “By managing our stress levels, we can achieve a balance that will help us live healthier and happier lives.”

Health benefits from relaxation include:

Improved concentration

Improved digestion

Lower blood pressure

Lower risk of stroke

Reduced fatigue

“People don’t realize how stress negatively affects their lives, and they don’t know how much relaxing helps,” ElAzizi said.

INNOVIOM introduced the following products at ECRM this month:

Tranquini, a natural drink containing a unique blend of herbal adaptogens traditionally used to help people relax.

Wowie and Wowie Shots, an innovative hemp-infused beverage that combines a unique mix of relaxing adaptogens and U.S.-grown Hemp.

INNOVIOM also shared its latest innovation in the health and wellness space that will be launched in early November

“We are excited that buyers from retail chains learned about our products and our innovation pipeline,” ElAzizi said. “We are looking to expand our distribution network in the next year, and ECRM allowed us to meet with buyers from more than 50 retail outlets.”

For more information, visit www.innoviom.com .

