Automotive Airbags Market to Hit USD 20.13 Billion by 2027; Installation of Innovative Safety Features in Cars to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top players profiled in the automotive airbags market report are ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Autoliv (Sweden), Takata (Japan), Joyson Electronic (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive airbags market size is expected to reach USD 20.13 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of fatal injuries caused by road accidents will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Automotive Airbags Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Knee, Side, Front, Curtain), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 9.67 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal financial damage to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





The report on the automotive airbags market Includes:

Outstanding analysis of the market

A comprehensive investigation of the segments

Imperative data about key players

Vital market trends and drivers

Leading regions in terms of maximum share





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-airbags-market-101699





Market Driver :

Growing Cognizance about Road Safety to Spur Business Opportunities

The growing awareness regarding road safety against accidents will create lucrative business opportunities for the market. The advancements in cars are expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market for automotive airbags. The rising disposable income will subsequently elevate the market potential in the forthcoming years. The growing investments to integrate additional safety features by automotive companies will aid the development of the market. Increasing consumer spending is expected to bode well for the market. The growing adoption of active and passive safety systems in automobiles to offer better comfort and driving experience will favor the healthy growth of the market.





Diminished Automobile Production to Disrupt Business Amid Coronavirus

The disruption in the supply chain has resulted in a massive loss for the automotive industry, thus critically affecting the growth of the market. The restriction on export and import activities of automotive parts has further led to a massive drop in production. However, the implementation of plans and strategies by players in the Indian market such as Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki will consequently help to recover the losses and smoothly initiate remunerative business.





Regional Analysis :

Stringent Safety Regulations to Promote Market in Europe

The market for automotive airbags in Europe is expected to dominate the global market owing to strict government regulations about pedestrian safety through vehicle design. For instance, Sweden is promoting its in-house travel policy to have a 5-star safety rating for vehicles that are used for official business.

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the mandated government laws regarding airbags in vehicles. According to the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991, it is mandatory to have airbags in the passenger cars and light-duty commercial vehicles. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing production of advanced automotive in developing nations such as India and China. Increasing awareness about road safety will influence the healthy growth of the market in the region.





Get Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/automotive-airbags-market-101699





Key Development :

May 2019: ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced to expand a network of investments and cooperation by acquiring a 90% market share of Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Automotive Airbags Market are:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Autoliv (Sweden)

Takata (Japan)

Joyson Electronic (China)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Other Players





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-airbags-market-101699





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Airbags Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Knee Side Front Curtain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-airbags-market-101699





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Chassis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ladder, Monocoque, Compact Modular, Modular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: