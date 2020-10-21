New Dole Salad Kit Line Targets Salad and Chicken Lovers Wanting a True Culinary Experience

/EIN News/ -- Four new DOLE® Just Add Chicken Salad Kits combine original dressings, chicken sauté and finishing sauces with lettuces and toppings to turn chicken into a restaurant-quality meal for two

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global salad leader is combining salad fans’ two culinary loves – salad and fresh, lean chicken – into an affordable meal solution for two.

Dole Food Company ‘s new DOLE ® Just Add Chicken Salad Kits combine Dole lettuces, toppings, an original Dole dressing and chicken sauté and finishing sauces for creation of a true culinary experience at home. Available at supermarkets nationwide starting Oct. 17, four initial Just Add Chicken flavor varieties target the growing population of salad kit buyers who want an affordable, total-meal solution for America’s most popular lean protein.

“Dole is leveraging its leadership in salad kits to create healthy new meal possibilities for those who see cooking as an adventure and enjoy recreating a flavor-first restaurant experience in their own kitchens,” said Lisa Overman, Dole’s director of brand marketing for North America. “The first four Just Add Chicken offerings were directly inspired by the most popular salad/chicken flavor pairings and restaurant menu favorites.”

Offering a customized combination of original Dole dressings, chicken sauté and seasoned finishing sauces with DOLE® lettuces and toppings for the chicken, each 11.30- to 12-ounce Just Add Chicken Kit (without the chicken) serves two for a suggested retail price of $4.29.

DOLE ® Pesto Caesar Just Add Chicken Salad Kit – Chopped DOLE ® Romaine lettuce, crumbled garlic croutons and parmesan cheese topped with Dole’s Classic Caesar dressing and original Chicken Sauté and Pesto Finishing Sauces for the chicken.





According to Overman, the Just Add Chicken line was developed specifically by Dole’s product innovation team for salad kit users increasingly drawn to the health, taste and convenience advantages of meal kits offering lean protein.

“The meal kit category is exploding among existing salad lovers wanting a more satiating, restaurant-quality salad experience,” she said. “For Just Add Chicken, these benefits start with healthy, flavorful cooking options but extend beyond the plate to include culinary expression, time and cost savings with perfectly portioned servings that lead to less food waste.”

A global packaged salad and salad kits leader, Dole offers 94 different packaged salad varieties including its popular Chopped! Salads, Slawesome!® Kits, Premium Salad Kits, FreshTakes™ Ready-to-Eat Salads, and other salad mixes and slaws.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com .

