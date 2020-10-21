AdventHealth Joins Syapse’s Learning Health Network to Launch a Collaboration to Advance Cancer Care

/EIN News/ -- -- Syapse delivers real-world data insights to enable AdventHealth to optimize treatments and improve outcomes for patients --



SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a real-world evidence company accelerating the delivery of precision medicine through the Syapse Learning Health NetworkTM, today announced a collaborative partnership with AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare systems. AdventHealth is committed to providing patients with world-class and personalized cancer treatment closer to home––including individualized holistic care in diverse communities in nearly a dozen states.

“We are excited to welcome AdventHealth to the Learning Health Network as we partner to deliver the best care possible to all cancer patients. Our partnership will advance the use of real-world evidence to get the right therapies to the right patients,” said Ken Tarkoff, chief executive officer of Syapse.

“Cancer treatments are becoming more personalized, and through our partnership with Syapse we are bringing together real-world clinical data and genomic profiling information to advance our goal of offering personalized therapy to our patients and increased access to the best available treatments close to home,” said Dr. Steven R. Smith, associate center director of the AdventHealth-Moffitt Cancer Center Partnership and chief scientific officer of the AdventHealth Research Institute. “This investment builds our capabilities in real-world evidence and precision medicine. Along with the Syapse Learning Health Network, this partnership accelerates our commitment to advance cancer research.”

Through this multi-year collaboration, Syapse has partnered with AdventHealth to:

Build a secure real-world data platform that integrates clinical and genomic data to deliver actionable insights to AdventHealth’s clinical, operational and research teams across seven cancer institutes;

Enable AdventHealth cancer patients increased access to novel targeted therapies, immunotherapies and cell-based therapies through advanced clinical trials; and

Collaborate with Syapse's Learning Health Network and ecosystem partners to accelerate breakthrough research in cancer care and personalized medicine.



About the Syapse Learning Health Network™

This international network of healthcare providers enables improved cancer care by sharing real-world data to support clinical decisions and by fostering collaborations among participants. Healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses, share and learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Researchers learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the Learning Health Network and complies with all applicable federal and state data privacy protection regulations.

About Syapse®

Syapse works with leading health systems, life sciences companies, and regulators to accelerate real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients. By bringing these organizations together into the Syapse Learning Health NetworkTM, Syapse has built one of the world’s largest networks dedicated to improving outcomes in cancer care through improved precision medicine. Syapse and its partners are working towards a future in which all cancer patients have access to the quality of care they need.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, holistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information, visit AdventHealth.com or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About AdventHealth Research Institute

AdventHealth Research Institute has over 500 active studies in 15 research areas including drug development, surgical techniques and treatment methods, involving participants from NICU to older adults. Our physician-led research team ensures the highest regard for participant safety and clinical advancement.

