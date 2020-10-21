Hwy 64 now open north of Motley (Oct. 20, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – 6:50 p.m. - Highway 64 is now open north of Motley.

Area roads will remain slippery and slushy as precipitation continues into this evening. MnDOT crews are out plowing. Watch for ‘flashing lights’ on our plows at night, when sight distances lessen. Slow down and give them room to work.

Visit new.511mn.org for current road conditions.

# # #