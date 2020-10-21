Hwy 64 now open north of Motley (Oct. 20, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – 6:50 p.m. - Highway 64 is now open north of Motley.
Area roads will remain slippery and slushy as precipitation continues into this evening. MnDOT crews are out plowing. Watch for ‘flashing lights’ on our plows at night, when sight distances lessen. Slow down and give them room to work.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.