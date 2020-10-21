Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,978 in the last 365 days.

Alexey Miller reelected as President of International Business Congress

Background

The International Business Congress (IBC) is an international non-governmental and non-profit organization. The IBC consists of 118 members from 23 countries, among them Gazprom, OMV AG, Bank of China, China National Petroleum Corporation, Comita D. D., DNV GL AS, Ernst and Young BV, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Mitsubishi, Mizuho Bank, N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie, Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A., PetroVietnam, SAP LLC, Siemens, Shell, Schneider Electric, Schlumberger Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe, Total, Uniper, Wintershall Dea, Yokogava Electric, VTB, Sakhalin Energy, Srbijagas, and others.

The IBC's supreme body is the General Meeting. The 50-member Presiding Committee exercises general management. The seven-member Board of Executive Directors is responsible for operational issues.

The Congress deals with the practical aspects of economic cooperation and brings forward proposals for debottlenecking and building a favorable environment for safe and efficient entrepreneurial activities. The IBC operates through eight Working Committees: Energy; Industry, Innovations and Prospective Development; Law, Banking and Finance; Information and Communications; Ecology and Healthcare; Modern Technologies and Prospective Oil and Gas Industry Projects; Human Resources; and Business Security.

You just read:

Alexey Miller reelected as President of International Business Congress

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.