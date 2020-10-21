Alexey Miller reelected as President of International Business Congress

Background

The International Business Congress (IBC) is an international non-governmental and non-profit organization. The IBC consists of 118 members from 23 countries, among them Gazprom, OMV AG, Bank of China, China National Petroleum Corporation, Comita D. D., DNV GL AS, Ernst and Young BV, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Mitsubishi, Mizuho Bank, N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie, Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A., PetroVietnam, SAP LLC, Siemens, Shell, Schneider Electric, Schlumberger Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe, Total, Uniper, Wintershall Dea, Yokogava Electric, VTB, Sakhalin Energy, Srbijagas, and others.

The IBC's supreme body is the General Meeting. The 50-member Presiding Committee exercises general management. The seven-member Board of Executive Directors is responsible for operational issues.

The Congress deals with the practical aspects of economic cooperation and brings forward proposals for debottlenecking and building a favorable environment for safe and efficient entrepreneurial activities. The IBC operates through eight Working Committees: Energy; Industry, Innovations and Prospective Development; Law, Banking and Finance; Information and Communications; Ecology and Healthcare; Modern Technologies and Prospective Oil and Gas Industry Projects; Human Resources; and Business Security.