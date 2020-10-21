Forecaster warns of apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic due to Polar Meltdown. “Far more deadly than Covid-19”.
As the polar ice melts, it floods the coasts and displaces 5 billion people. Hodson calculates that “If all the polar ice melts, seas will rise 300 feet”.OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forecaster warns of apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic due to Polar Meltdown. “Far more deadly than Covid-19”.
Noel Hodson, was described in The Guardian and The Times for his book AD-2516 as “The Distinguished Futurist” by SF writer Brian Aldiss.
In 1987 he joined the chorus of experts warning governments about global warming. He followed the science, published by 500 to 700 IPCC members (International Panel on Climate Change), and took personal action with 200 global pioneers of telecommuting, to reduce CO2. He wrote Teleworking Explained (Wiley & Sons) for British Telecom in 1992, and he ran corporate workshops in the UK, Europe and America for ten years, aimed at reducing business travel.
Telecommuting, now Working From Home, WFH, has taken 25 years to become ubiquitous. Today it is a major factor in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in all OECD regions. To date, Climate Change and Global Warming sceptics and deniers have dissuaded governments from taking decisive action. But current polls show that world public opinion has just tipped into believing that destructive extreme weather is most probably caused by global-warming.
Failing for two decades to convince governments that Big-Oil is wrong and Green-Energy is right, Hodson decided to appeal directly to The People and sets out the warnings in his novel, The Wisdom of Alice Whitaker (Amazon). The book is firmly based on the science of global-warming, and on the science of coronavirus and pandemics. It an exciting, fast moving story, set in London & New York, illustrated by the death and survival struggles of ordinary families. Buy it on Amazon.
As the polar ice melts, it floods the coastal margins and displaces 5 billion people. Hodson calculates that “If all the polar ice melts, seas will rise 300 feet”. Most of us live in cities on the coastal margins. The world suffers dislocation of all food and goods and health services. Earlier coronavirus outbreaks, SARS, Bird-Flu, Winter-Flu etc. gain strength and evolve. Spanish-Flu that killed 50 million in 1918-22, re-emerges from permafrost graves in Greenland and rapidly spreads, as polar glaciers calve and are carried down the coastlines. This new plague, this H1N1 related pandemic, kills 80% of the population. It is named “Glacier-Flu.”
Hodson says “This deadly serious warning could spur all responsible citizens and politicians into urgent action.”
Contact -
Noel Hodson, SW2000,
16 Brookside, Oxford OX3 7PJ, UK noel@noelhodson.com
Tel +44 1865 76099 Cell 07713 681216