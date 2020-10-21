At 5.6% CAGR, Plumbing Components Market to Exhibit $78,218.9 Million by 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing components include fittings, manifold, pipes, and valves that are installed in a plumbing connection in combination with sanitary equipment to complete the operation. The residential segment includes plumbing components installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships, and private-owned buildings.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plumbing components market generated $58.51 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $78.21 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Access Full Report Summary:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plumbing-components-market-A06577
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global plumbing components market based on product, end-user, application, and region.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on the product, the pipes segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for 91% of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the fittings segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6942
In addition, installation of technically advanced sanitary equipment by replacing the old equipment is another factor for sales of plumbing components. Manufacturers have recognized the market growth opportunity and have adopted several strategies like new product launch, acquisition of companies and business expansion to offer wide range of products to the customer and to widen their product offering in the new regions.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Central States Industrial, Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings), McWane, Inc., Finolex Industries Ltd., Mueller Industries, Morris Group (Acorn), McWane, Inc., NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A., Mueller Industries, Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc, and Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.
Covid-19 scenario:
• The manufacturers across the globe have slowed down their production, owing to disrupted supply and shortage of raw materials amid lockdown.
• Decline in new construction activities in developing nations and halting of ongoing projects amid the outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted the market.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Plumbing Components Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6942?reqfor=covid
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
vinit sawant
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plumbing components market generated $58.51 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $78.21 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Access Full Report Summary:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plumbing-components-market-A06577
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global plumbing components market based on product, end-user, application, and region.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on the product, the pipes segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for 91% of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the fittings segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6942
In addition, installation of technically advanced sanitary equipment by replacing the old equipment is another factor for sales of plumbing components. Manufacturers have recognized the market growth opportunity and have adopted several strategies like new product launch, acquisition of companies and business expansion to offer wide range of products to the customer and to widen their product offering in the new regions.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Central States Industrial, Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings), McWane, Inc., Finolex Industries Ltd., Mueller Industries, Morris Group (Acorn), McWane, Inc., NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A., Mueller Industries, Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc, and Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.
Covid-19 scenario:
• The manufacturers across the globe have slowed down their production, owing to disrupted supply and shortage of raw materials amid lockdown.
• Decline in new construction activities in developing nations and halting of ongoing projects amid the outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted the market.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Plumbing Components Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6942?reqfor=covid
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
vinit sawant
allied market research
+ 18007925285
email us here