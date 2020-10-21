Sen. Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Oct. 19: Letting Voters Decide on Term Limits

There is a question on the upcoming November ballot that is not getting the attention other measures are receiving. While every race and ballot question is important, this particular issue is one that has been around for some time, and will ultimately be decided by Missouri voters in November.

Amendment 1 would expand term limits to all statewide elected officials. Currently, only the governor and state treasurer are subject to no more than two terms in office. Probably the best-known was James Kirkpatrick, who served as Missouri’s secretary of state from 1965 to 1985. Amendment 1 is the result of Senate Joint Resolution 14 & 9, which passed in 2019.

Below is how the question will appear on the ballot:

Official Ballot Title: Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General? State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal. Fair Ballot Language: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to impose a two term restriction on all statewide elected officials, which currently only applies to the Governor and Treasurer. A “no” vote will leave the terms that statewide elected officials may serve unchanged. If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

I believe the rationale behind this amendment is simple. Lawmakers have term limits, which were approved by voters in 1992. The limit is eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives, or four terms, and eight years in the Missouri Senate, or two terms. Those who favor Amendment 1 believe term limits should be applied equally to everyone who is elected, at the state level, here in Missouri.

There are also those who feel differently about term limits. Opponents of Amendment 1 would rather leave every election up to the voters. If the majority continues to elect someone for any number of years or terms, so be it. Why put a restraint on someone if their constituents continue to elect them year after year? In my opinion, the people who oppose term limits see freedom in letting the voter decide, rather than a predetermined law.

In any event, Amendment 1 will be another question voters will see on Nov. 3. All of the ballot questions are important, and point to the need to vote. It is what separates America from most countries, and part of our uniqueness.

