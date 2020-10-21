Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,966 in the last 365 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

Management’s Prepared Remarks and Webcast on Morning of November 12th

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE), a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after market close. Management will host their prepared remarks and webcast on the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.pactivevergreen.com under “Events.” The call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0789 from the U.S. or (201) 689-8562 internationally and using access code 13711848.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

Contact

ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
646.677.1827

You just read:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.