APPLY NOW: DOE Entrepreneurship Programs Seek World-Class Energy and Manufacturing Technology Innovators

Calling all manufacturing entrepreneurs! Applications are now open for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) three Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs. These three programs—Chain Reaction Innovations, Cyclotron Road, and Innovation Crossroads—are designed to help innovative start-ups develop new manufacturing technologies and take them to market.

“DOE’s Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs are National Laboratory-based platforms for scientists and engineers to develop and de-risk their hard-tech energy and science concepts while gaining a foothold in the innovation ecosystem,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency. “With the support of DOE’s world class National Labs, program alumni have gone on to receive more than $120 million in additional federal and private funding, including Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards, philanthropy, angel investors, and venture capital.”

To provide participants with the support they need to evolve early-stage R&D innovation into viable businesses, the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs offer:

Two-year fellowships: Each fellowship includes a personal living stipend, health insurance stipend, and travel allowance.

includes a personal living stipend, health insurance stipend, and travel allowance. National Laboratory access and research funding : In addition to unparalleled access to facilities, equipment, and expertise at a National Laboratory, participants receive R&D funding to foster research collaboration.

: In addition to unparalleled access to facilities, equipment, and expertise at a National Laboratory, participants receive R&D funding to foster research collaboration. Business mentors, entrepreneurial training, and networking: Fellows will have access to experienced business mentorship, entrepreneurial training programs, and exclusive networking opportunities. Innovators are also exposed to a wide range of leaders from academia, industry, government, and finance that can serve as advisors and partners.

DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) wants to hear from scientists and engineers with big ideas that can improve U .S. manufacturing energy efficiency, material productivity, and competitiveness. AMO is particularly interested in ideas that fall into the following five categories, but encourages all innovators with game-changing manufacturing ideas to apply:

Advanced materials manufacturing, including material manufacturing processes that lead to reduced life cycle energy impacts. Sustainable and secure supply chains, such as critical materials supply, substitution, and reuse; water security; and sustainable manufacturing technologies. Manufacturing process innovation, for existing as well as emerging industries, including modular, intensified, and direct manufacturing processes. Energy systems, including energy conversion and storage. Technologies for the manufacturing enterprise, such as smart manufacturing systems, cybersecurity, flexible and adaptable manufacturing, and industrial electrification.

Take the next step. Share this email with colleagues and contacts who might have an applicable idea, learn more about the programs, and apply today:

For more information about AMO, visit manufacturing.energy.gov.