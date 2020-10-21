Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market 2020 Global Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On-“Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market 2020

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) announces that the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, mobile phone insurance ecosystem market which was valued at USD 20.2 billion is expected to reach to USD 41.3 billion by 2026.

Mobile phone insurance is a type of insurance cover that is used to protect mobile, iPhone or PDA in case it is lost, stolen or accidentally damaged, either nationally or internationally as well. This insurance cover can be taken out on a monthly or annual basis and the customers can pay it by direct debit or through credit card as well.

Market Segment by Top Companies, this report covers

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust International Underwriters

Assurant

Asurion

Aviva

Brightstar Corporation

Geek Squad

GoCare Warranty Group

Apple

AIG.

The cost benefit offered by mobile phone insurance ecosystem is also viewed as a prominent market driver. Mobile phone insurance ecosystem is a network or an interconnected set of services allowing users to fulfil a variety of needs in one integrated experience and contains insurance providers and customers. This ecosystem is used by insurers for providing improved and timely services to their consumers. Though some of the challenges in the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market is also studied in the report.

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into wireless carriers, insurance specialists, device OEMs and retailers

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Physical Damage, Theft & Loss and others.

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered. In terms of revenue, North America accounts for the largest share of the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market. North America dominates the global market for mobile phone insurance ecosystem market due to high use of mobile phones especially, smartphones in the US. Europe also accounts for the leading market in the mobile phone insurance ecosystem market. Growing insurance sector in countries such as UK and France is driving the market size. Increased smartphone theft are increasing demand for mobile insurance and in turn pushing forward mobile phone insurance ecosystem market in APAC region as well. The Asia-Pacific region will occupy more market share in coming years, especially China, India and Southeast Asia regions. Also the launch of higher end mobile phones is expected to drive growth of the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem.

