Tweet/Garot Acquires Mechanical, Inc. of Tomahawk, WI
We are excited to acquire the great team and business of Mechanical Incorporated, as it gives us additional expertise and talent in Northern and Central Wisconsin.”GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Christopher Howald, Tweet/Garot CEO
(Green Bay, Wis., / Tomahawk, Wis.)
Tweet/Garot Mechanical, a 122-year-old mechanical contracting and engineering firm in Northeast and Central Wisconsin has acquired Mechanical Incorporated, a mechanical contractor located in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.
“We are excited to acquire the great team and business of Mechanical Incorporated, as it gives us additional expertise and talent in Northern and Central Wisconsin,” stated Tweet/Garot CEO, Christopher Howald. “This move strengthens our position as the leader of process piping, sheet metal, plumbing, HVAC and mechanical services in Wisconsin and diversifies our service offerings to customers throughout the state.”
The Mechanical Incorporated facility in Tomahawk will remain open and in operation, with two of the firm’s three owners, Mike Merryfield and Brian Smith, staying with the company. Mechanical Incorporated’s third owner, Rick Larson, has retired.
“The team at Mechanical Incorporated is thrilled about the acquisition into the Tweet/Garot organization,” stated Merryfield. “The technological advancements Tweet/Garot has made, along with the added services and labor force, will create an unmatched mechanical contractor presence in this part of the state.
Howald anticipates retaining the existing workforce. “We will now have the largest and most talented group of pipefitters, sheet metal workers and service technicians in Central and Northern Wisconsin,” Howald said. “This means even better service and response time for our joint customer base.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
###
Tweet/Garot Mechanical is a mechanical contracting and engineering firm that specializes in process piping, HVAC, mechanical engineering, building automation systems, sheet metal and plate fabrication, industrial ventilation, food processing equipment, and mechanical service. Tweet/Garot currently employs approximately 800 people in Wisconsin. www.tweetgarot.com
Media Contact:
Susan Finco
Leonard & Finco Public Relations, Inc.
920-965-7750 ext. 158
sfinco@LFpublicrelations.com
