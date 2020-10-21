Forbes recognizes TELUS as Canada’s leading global workplace in World’s Best Employers 2020

The employee-sourced ranking placed TELUS #1 in Canada and 40th in the world among 750 global corporations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been recognized as Canada’s leading global workplace by Forbes World’s Best Employers 2020 . TELUS, including TELUS International, was ranked first among 25 Canadian companies recognized by Forbes and was heralded as 40th globally, listed alongside 750 leading worldwide brands. This is an exciting achievement for TELUS as it continues to leverage its outstanding workplace culture to both empower and equip its team to embrace change, initiate opportunity, have the courage to innovate, and engage in spirited teamwork. TELUS’ differentiated and deeply-rooted culture enabled the team to rapidly evolve its operations and service to keep its customers and communities safe and connected during COVID-19.



“TELUS’ recognition as the highest ranking Canadian organization on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers ranking is a true reflection of and testament to the expertise, passion and commitment of our high-performing team, and the extraordinary, globally admired culture that underpins it,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As one of the largest private sector employers in Canada and with our TELUS International operations spanning 20 countries, our team is exceedingly proud that our global leadership in social capitalism, our longstanding values of diversity and inclusion, and our unwavering commitment to improving the social, economic and health outcomes of communities around the world, are being recognized in this way.”

Since March, as the world learned to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, TELUS’ firmly entrenched values and culture enabled its team to adapt, innovate, and act with intention at an accelerated pace. TELUS has committed more than $150 million during the past several months to support Canadians through COVID-19. The TELUS team pivoted all of its philanthropic funding channels, including the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards, 13 in Canada and five international, to focus on health initiatives that support charities on the front line of the public health crisis. TELUS also donated 14,000 free devices and free rate plans, valued at $8-million to keep Canada’s most vulnerable citizens connected and also supported frontline healthcare workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities with two months of free mobility service.



“We are honoured to be named on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2020 ranking and humbled that the nomination originates from our team members across North and Central America, Europe and Asia during what has been an especially challenging year,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO of TELUS International. “Our company is built upon a caring culture that one can genuinely experience at all levels of our organisation; a culture which authentically and meaningfully prioritizes our team members’ well-being and growth, and supports their desire to be part of something bigger than themselves by providing opportunities to volunteer and make a positive impact in our communities. We fervently believe that this philosophy is key to our success, and view this recognition as validation of our passionate efforts and commitment over the course of many years.”

Driven by CEO Darren Entwistle’s visionary and compassionate leadership, the TELUS team continues to leverage its global leading networks and technology to help team members worldwide work, learn, socialize, and stay healthy at home, enabling business customers to support their clients, as well as expanding access to TELUS’ virtual healthcare solutions, relieving pressure on crowded hospitals, helping preserve capacity for those with urgent healthcare needs, and keeping patients safely at home.

About Forbes World’s Best Employers 2020

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile our fourth-annual list of the World’s Best Employers. We surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from June to July, and participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers’ Covid-19 responses and score their employers on image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. The final list is composed of 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries. To learn more about Forbes World’s Best Employers 2020 click here .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.



Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.



For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.



About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. Learn more at: telusinternational.com