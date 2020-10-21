 GlobalTranz’s Growth in Twin Cities Highlighted by Local Business Journal

Minneapolis Office of Top Third-Party Logistics Provider Continues Strong Momentum

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC. , a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced that its Minneapolis office has been named the fifth largest logistics company in the Twin Cities by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.



This marks the third consecutive year that GlobalTranz’s Minneapolis office has risen in the publication’s Largest Logistics Company rankings, up from seventh in 2019. The rise is a testament to the third-party logistics company’s continued growth amid changing market conditions, fueled by industry leading-technology, dedication to excellent customer service and an award-winning portfolio of logistics solutions.

Headquartered in Arizona, GlobalTranz expanded to the Twin Cities area in 2017 with the acquisition of Logistics Planning Services, Inc., and further grew its footprint with the acquisition in January 2020 of Cerasis, based in Eagan, Minnesota. During this time, the company’s Minneapolis office has grown to a 20,000+ square foot office space in the heart of the city. Nationwide, the GlobalTranz team has grown to more than 1,000 employees strong, with ten additional office locations across the country.

This year, GlobalTranz has been recognized as an industry leader across numerous prestigious trade publications. Inbound Logistics named GlobalTranz a “ Top 10 3PL ” and Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as a “ Top Ten Freight Brokerage ” in the United States.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our continued growth as one of the Largest Logistics Companies in the Twin Cities,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “Our Minneapolis office serves as the control tower for our Managed Transportation Services. This is the fastest-growing segment of our business today, as shippers increasingly seek out partners that can provide advanced technology, logistics expertise, and multimodal service offerings to build supply chain resiliency, reduce costs, and improve service.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.