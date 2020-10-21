SE2 Named a Dominant Provider in Novarica’s Market Navigator Report for Life and Annuity BPO-BPaaS

Report recognizes SE2 for its digital technology platform that helps insurers transform their operations

/EIN News/ -- TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2, a leading life and annuities insurance technology and services firm, announced today that the research and advisory firm, Novarica, has named SE2 as a “Dominant Provider” in its Novarica Market Navigator’s BPO-BPaaS Providers for Life and Annuity Insurers 2020 report. The report recognizes SE2 for its strong market position and momentum within the North American Life and Annuity Insurance landscape.



"We are honored to be recognized by Novarica as this gives insurers further confidence in their decision to trust SE2,” said Mark Schultis, CEO, SE2. "We are committed to providing our clients with industry-leading capabilities and advanced digital products and services that accelerate their transformation journey and enable them to deliver exceptional customer and producer experiences.”

“In a rapidly changing insurance marketplace, being positioned to apply the right resources at the right time is crucial for any insurance carrier,” said Mitch Wein, SVP of Research and Consulting, Novarica. “As insurers expand their offerings and markets, using a BPO/BPaaS provider to augment their skills can provide greater speed to market and address skill gaps and new processing considerations.”

The report assessed 13 vendors on their ability to support U.S. insurers with a focus on their experience levels across key functional areas, where the providers are positioned accordingly as Dominant Providers, Contenders, Established Players, and New Entrants. A proprietary Novarica request for information was used to collect data from service providers, allowing insurers to quickly familiarize themselves with each provider’s organization, market position, client base, and areas of service.

About SE2

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a leader in the US life and annuities insurance technology and services industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering technology driven transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

About Novarica

Novarica helps more than 100 insurers make better decisions about technology projects and strategy through retained advisory services, published research, and strategy consulting. Its knowledge base covers trends, benchmarks, best practices, case studies, and vendor solutions. Leveraging the expertise of its senior team and of more than 300 CIO Research Council members, Novarica provides clients with the ability to make faster, better, more informed decisions. Its consulting services focus on vendor selection, custom benchmarking, project checkpoints, and IT strategy. More information at https://www.novarica.com/.

