USI Insurance Services Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Findley, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Valhalla, N.Y. and Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nashville, Tennessee-based Findley, Inc. Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in November 2020.



Founded in 1969, Findley is a leading independent human resources and employee benefits consulting firm, providing actuarial, benefits and administrative consulting services to private and publicly held companies, the public sector and non-profit organizations. Findley employs more than 250 associates, serving clients across the country from seven office locations in the Midwest and Southeast. Upon the completion of the transaction, Findley's actuarial and retirement practices will be joined together with the resources of USI Consulting Group, a premier provider of defined contribution and defined benefit plan consulting and administration services, to form one of the largest national specialized retirement businesses in the U.S. Findley’s human capital and health and group benefits practices will also be joined together with USI’s employee benefits resources, as one of the largest employee benefits consulting and brokerage firms in the U.S.



Betsy Hammond, managing principal and CEO, Findley, stated: “Over the last 50 years, Findley has earned a strong reputation for helping organizations succeed by aligning people and benefit strategies to achieve business goals. By joining forces with USI, we look forward to expanding our service offerings to our valued clients through USI’s premier network of national resources and expertise.”



USI Chairman & CEO, Michael J. Sicard, added: “We look forward to welcoming Betsy and the talented professionals from Findley to the USI family. By joining as ONE, we are excited to build on Findley’s strong reputation for delivering comprehensive human resource and benefit consulting services and solutions to clients by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line financial impact.”



About Findley

Findley is an independent human resources and employee benefits consulting firm that provides services related to retirement plans, ESOPs, health and group benefits, change management, compensation and rewards, talent acquisition, compliance and mergers and acquisitions. Findley’s more than 250 associates are located in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, Louisville, Nashville and Pittsburgh, and serve more than 2,000 clients across all 50 states. The firm serves organizations ranging from small employers to those with over 200,000 employees in many industry sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail, financial institutions, nonprofits, multi-employers and government entities. To learn more, visit findley.com.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

