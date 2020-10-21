Early November Ideal Time to Use Expiring Dental Benefits Says Doug Disraeli D.D.S.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to health care benefits, millions of people often forget about their dental benefit plans. The National Association of Dental Plans states that only about 3% of people with PPO dental plans get the most out of their plans, meaning about $1,000-$1,500 per person in benefits is wasted annually. Doug Disraeli D.D.S. reminds patients not to let their hard-earned dental dollars go to waste and make an appointment to avoid paying for benefits that might otherwise go unused.



Says Dr. Disraeli, “People often get distracted by the holidays at the end of the insurance year and miss out on their annual benefits. We want to make sure our patients are happy, not the insurance companies.”

When patients book in late-November or December, Dr. Disraeli finds there tends to be more cancellations, many times due to last-minute plans and family obligations, meaning that scheduling in early November helps avoid this potential pitfall.

According to the American Dental Association, many insurance companies have a benefit deadline of December 31, meaning any unused benefits will not roll over into the New Year for most dental plans. Although some plans may end at different times, checking your plan documents or calling your dental office is always recommended.

ABOUT DR. DOUG DISRAELI: Dr. Disraeli is a general and cosmetic dentist with a degree from the University of Southern California, one of the top dental schools in the world. In practice for over 35 years, he participates throughout the United States in continuing education dentistry courses and is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Pacific Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. Since 2008 and every year since, Dr. Disraeli has been awarded, "Top San Diego Dentist", as voted by other dental professionals in San Diego County. http://www.drdisraeli.com/Dr-Disraeli

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, removable partial dentures, extractions, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is located in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community of San Diego at 3645 Fourth Avenue. http://drdisraeli.com https://www.facebook.com/dougdisraelidds https://www.instagram.com/dougdisraelidds/

Media Contact – Elysse Acosta – 760-490-5810 – elysse@feltenmedia.com