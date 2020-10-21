Jonnie R. Williams Sr Discusses a Novel Approach the Potential Treatment of Smokeless Tobacco Addiction
Jonnie R. Williams Sr Has a New Approach That He Hopes Can Treat Smokeless Tobacco AddictionSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past few years, there has been a tremendous amount of focus on the problems created by tobacco addiction. While many people are focused on cigarettes and the damage that smoking can cause, smokeless tobacco can be just as addictive and can lead to serious oral health diseases, including tongue, throat, and mouth cancer. Jonnie R. Williams Sr has been working hard to help people break free from this challenging addiction. Now, Jonnie R. Williams Sr has a new approach that may help people beat smokeless tobacco addiction and improve their health.
Jonnie R. Williams Sr Discusses the Dangers of Smokeless Tobacco Addiction
Most people know that smoking can lead to lung cancer but other forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco, can lead to serious health consequences as well. According to Jonnie R. Williams Sr, smokeless tobacco addiction is a serious problem. This addiction could lead to oral health problems. For example, prolonged chewing tobacco use may lead to severe teeth stains, turning them yellow. Furthermore, smokeless tobacco addiction may also lead to gum disease, mouth cancer, tongue cancer, and other serious forms of oral health disease. That is why this approach from Jonnie R. Williams Sr is so important.
Jonnie R. Williams Sr Discusses a New Patent Containing CBD for the Potential Treatment of Smokeless Tobacco Addiction
Jonnie R. Williams Sr is developing an approach that contains cannabidiol (CBD) and nicotine that can help people break from their smokeless tobacco addiction. Through this approach, people are able to break free from their smokeless tobacco addiction without going through the intractable cravings that come with a tobacco addiction. Furthermore, the CBD in this approach may help people cope with many of the side effects that come with a break from smokeless tobacco, which is a new frontier in this industry.
Jonnie R. Williams Sr Discusses the Application of his Approach
One of the major advantages of this new approach from Jonnie R. Williams Sr is that it can potentially be applied in multiple ways. The patent application describes that in some cases, people could potentially take this potential treatment option as an oral spray or a nasal spray. In other situations, people might be able to apply this new approach from Jonnie R. Williams Sr directly to their skin. Those who like nicotine chewing gum will be happy to hear that this approach may come in chewing gum form. In this manner, this new potential smokeless tobacco addiction treatment approach has the potential to significantly help people who are trying to find a way to break free from their addiction. With the potentially versatile application options from this new approach, individuals are able to tailor its application to meet their unique needs.
