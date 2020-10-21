Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market 2020

Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market 2020

October 21, 2020

Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market 2020

Polyamide 12 (PA 12, Nylon 12) is a polymer whose chemical formula is [(CH2)11C(O)BH]n. Aminolauric acid and laurolactam monomers are the contents essential for the making of these polymers. They consist of 12 carbons each. The material is thermoplastic and has the lowest water absorption property amongst all polyamides. It has a great strength even at low temperatures. The pricing for Polyamide 12 is quite expensive compared to others due to its superior properties. It has a wide range of applications such as UV protection clothing. The demand for Polyamide 12 is increasing day by day, and the Market is on the verge of experiencing more success in the coming years.

The report states the in-depth information on the importance of Polyamide 12 in the global market. Starting from the leading manufacturers to the most widespread regions, Use of Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) is increasing at a large scale. Europe stood as the largest production hub of Polyamide 12 in the year 2016 with 76.43% of the share. The rest shares were divided amongst the USA and Japan for 13.51% and 10.07% respectively. The Global Polyamide Market size in 2017 was 1360 million US$. Considering the growing sales, the market size hike is expected to reach 1690 million US$ by the end of the financial year 2023. The rate of CAGR will be around 3.6%.

Key players of Polyamide 12 Industry

The Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market is spreading its products through the top manufacturers all across the world. The key players or manufacturers include Arkema, EMS-Grivory, Evonik, and UBE Industries. The individual contribution of these manufacturers towards producing quality product keeps the Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Industry thriving globally.

Market Segmentation of Polyamide 12

Based on the type or covers segmentation, the Global Polyamide 12 Market is dealing in Type I and Type II products. These two different types vary in different strength and limitation of the product. It enables customers to choose according to their need.

Based on applications segmentation, the Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market extends its services to Automotive Applications, Industrial Applications, Consumer Goods, Electronics and others. Automobile industries make the most out of Polyamide 12 as the air-intake manifolds were earlier made up of metal, but now Polyamide 12 reduces the weight and cost of the part without compromising on the quality.

Based on regions segmentation, the Global Polyamide 12 market is widely spread across various regions, including North America, Germany, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Due to the widespread industry and increasing needs, the market forecast is to experience higher revenues in the coming financial years.

Recent Industry News

In August 2019, Evonik, Polyamide 12 product manufacturing company has completed the engineering phase for their new Polyamide 12 complex and is now working upon its implementation phase. The report states that the building will be operational by June 2021. It a 400 Million Euros project which is Evonik’s largest investment which will increase their production of Polyamide 12 by 50%.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type I

1.2.2 Type II

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive Applications

1.3.2 Industrial Applications

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Evonik

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Evonik Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Arkema

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Arkema Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 EMS-Grivory

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 EMS-Grivory Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 UBE Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 UBE Industries Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…