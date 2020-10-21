Patient Monitoring System Market Size in U.S. to Grow $22.58 Billion by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR
Surge in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in geriatric populations & rise in adoption of patient monitoring devices have boosted the growth of marketNE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient monitoring system industry in U.S. was pegged at $12.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $22.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Surge in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in the geriatric populations, and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices have boosted the growth of the U.S. patient monitoring systems market. However, reimbursement issues, government regulations, limited awareness, and high cost hamper the market. On the contrary, technological advancements would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Covid-19 scenario:
• The demand for remote continuous monitoring and interaction to support patients for a long period has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, patient monitoring systems are vital to track heart conditions, temperature, and other parameters.
• In addition, there is increased demand for remote patient monitoring systems to effectively collect data to take care of patients who are at home.
The device segment held the largest share
By service, the device segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the U.S. patient monitoring systems market, due to high demand for patient monitoring devices and surge in geriatric population. However, the connectivity technology segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast, owing to increase in demand for connected patient monitoring systems.
The remote patient monitoring devices segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027
By device type, the remote patient monitoring devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, due to ease of use and various technological advancements it offers. However, the cardiac monitoring devices segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the segment, owing to high prevalence of cardiac disorders and high demand for cardiac monitoring devices.
Major market players
• Biotronik SE & CO. KG
• Abbott Laboratories
• Medtronic, Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• GE Healthcare Ltd
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Masimo Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits
1.3.Key market segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Top Player Positioning
3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.5.COVID-19 impact on the market
3.6.Government regulations
3.6.1.U.S. FDA
3.7.Reimbursement scenarios
3.8.Clinical trials
3.9.Patent analysis
3.9.1.Patents Registered/Approved, 2011–2020
3.9.2.Patents Registered/Approved, by Applicants, 2011–2020
3.9.3.U.S. patent analysis, by market applicants
3.10.Market Dynamics
3.10.1.Drivers
3.10.1.1.Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases
3.10.1.2.Increase in geriatric population
3.10.1.3.Rise in the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices
3.10.2.Restraints
3.10.2.1.Government regulations and reimbursement issues
3.10.2.2.Limited awareness and high costs
3.10.3.Opportunities
3.10.3.1.Technological advancements
CHAPTER 4:PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1.Overview
4.1.1.Market size and forecast
4.2.Device
4.2.1.Market size and forecast
4.2.2.Hemodynamic monitoring devices
4.2.2.1.Key market trends and opportunity
4.2.2.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.3.Neuromonitoring devices
4.2.3.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.3.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.4.Cardiac monitoring devices
4.2.4.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.4.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.5.Fetal neonatal monitoring devices
4.2.5.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.5.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.6.Respiratory monitors
4.2.6.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.6.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.7.Multiparameter monitoring devices
4.2.7.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.7.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.8.Remote patient monitoring devices
4.2.8.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.8.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.9.Weight monitoring devices
4.2.9.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.9.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.10.Temperature monitoring devices
4.2.10.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.10.2.Market size and forecast
4.2.11.Urine output monitoring
4.2.11.1.Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.11.2.Market size and forecast
4.3.Service
4.3.1.Market size and forecast
4.3.2.Consulting
4.3.2.1.Market size and forecast
4.3.3.System Integration and Deployment
4.3.3.1.Market size and forecast
4.3.4.Support and Maintenance
4.3.4.1.Market size and forecast
4.4.Connectivity Technology
4.4.1.Cellular IoT - 3G
4.4.1.1.Market size and forecast
4.4.2.Cellular IoT - 4G
4.4.2.1.Market size and forecast
4.4.3.Wi-Fi
4.4.3.1.Market size and forecast
4.4.4.SIGFOX
4.4.4.1.Market size and forecast
4.4.5.Wireline
4.4.5.1.Market size and forecast
4.4.6.Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)
4.4.6.1.Market size and forecast
4.4.7.Others
4.4.7.1.Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 5:COMPANY PROFILES
5.1.ABBOTT LABORATORIES
5.1.1.Company overview
5.1.2.Company snapshot
5.1.3.Operating business segments
5.1.4.Product portfolio
5.1.5.Business performance
5.1.6.Key strategic moves and developments
5.2.BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG
5.2.1.Company overview
5.2.2.Company snapshot
5.2.3.Operating business segments
5.2.4.Product portfolio
5.2.5.Key strategic moves and developments
5.3.BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
5.3.1.Company overview
5.3.2.Company snapshot
5.3.3.Operating business segments
5.3.4.Product portfolio
5.3.5.Business performance
5.3.6.Key strategic moves and developments
5.4.GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE)
5.4.1.Company overview
5.4.2.Company snapshot
5.4.3.Operating business segments
5.4.4.Product portfolio
5.4.5.Business performance
5.4.6.Key strategic moves and developments
5.5.F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
5.5.1.Company overview
5.5.2.Company snapshot
5.5.3.Operating business segments
5.5.4.Product portfolio
5.5.5.Business performance
5.5.6.Key strategic moves and developments
5.6.KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS HEALTHCARE)
5.6.1.Company overview
5.6.2.Company snapshot
5.6.3.Operating business segments
5.6.4.Product portfolio
5.6.5.Business performance
5.6.6.Key strategic moves and developments
5.7.MASIMO CORPORATION
5.7.1.Company overview
5.7.2.Company snapshot
5.7.3.Product portfolio
5.7.4.Business performance
5.7.5.Key Strategic Moves and Developments
5.8.MEDTRONIC PLC.
5.8.1.Company overview
5.8.2.Company snapshot
5.8.3.Operating business segments
5.8.4.Medtronic offers following patient monitoring devices
5.8.5.Business performance
5.8.6.Key strategic moves and developments
5.9.NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
5.9.1.Company overview
5.9.2.Company snapshot
5.9.3.Operating business segments
5.9.4.Product portfolio
5.9.5.Business performance
5.9.6.Key strategic moves and developments
5.10.OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)
5.10.1.Company overview
5.10.2.Company snapshot
5.10.3.Operating business segments
5.10.4.Product portfolio
5.10.5.Business performance
5.10.6.Key Strategic Moves and Development
