Patient Monitoring System Market Size in U.S. to Grow $22.58 Billion by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR

U.S. Patient Monitoring System Market

Surge in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in geriatric populations & rise in adoption of patient monitoring devices have boosted the growth of market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The patient monitoring system industry in U.S. was pegged at $12.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $22.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.Surge in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in the geriatric populations, and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices have boosted the growth of the U.S. patient monitoring systems market . However, reimbursement issues, government regulations, limited awareness, and high cost hamper the market. On the contrary, technological advancements would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Request for Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7099?reqfor=covid Covid-19 scenario:• The demand for remote continuous monitoring and interaction to support patients for a long period has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, patient monitoring systems are vital to track heart conditions, temperature, and other parameters.• In addition, there is increased demand for remote patient monitoring systems to effectively collect data to take care of patients who are at home.The device segment held the largest shareBy service, the device segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the U.S. patient monitoring systems market, due to high demand for patient monitoring devices and surge in geriatric population. However, the connectivity technology segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast, owing to increase in demand for connected patient monitoring systems.The remote patient monitoring devices segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027By device type, the remote patient monitoring devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, due to ease of use and various technological advancements it offers. However, the cardiac monitoring devices segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the segment, owing to high prevalence of cardiac disorders and high demand for cardiac monitoring devices.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7099 Major market players• Biotronik SE & CO. KG• Abbott Laboratories• Medtronic, Inc.• Boston Scientific Corporation• GE Healthcare Ltd• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• Nihon Kohden Corporation• Masimo Corporation• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)Table of ContentCHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION1.1.Report description1.2.Key benefits1.3.Key market segments1.4.Research methodology1.4.1.Secondary research1.4.2.Primary research1.4.3.Analyst tools and modelsCHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1.CXO perspectiveCHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW3.1.Market definition and scope3.2.Key findings3.2.1.Top investment pockets3.2.2.Top winning strategies3.3.Top Player Positioning3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis3.5.COVID-19 impact on the market3.6.Government regulations3.6.1.U.S. FDA3.7.Reimbursement scenarios3.8.Clinical trials3.9.Patent analysis3.9.1.Patents Registered/Approved, 2011–20203.9.2.Patents Registered/Approved, by Applicants, 2011–20203.9.3.U.S. patent analysis, by market applicants3.10.Market Dynamics3.10.1.Drivers3.10.1.1.Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases3.10.1.2.Increase in geriatric population3.10.1.3.Rise in the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices3.10.2.Restraints3.10.2.1.Government regulations and reimbursement issues3.10.2.2.Limited awareness and high costs3.10.3.Opportunities3.10.3.1.Technological advancementsCHAPTER 4:PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT4.1.Overview4.1.1.Market size and forecast4.2.Device4.2.1.Market size and forecast4.2.2.Hemodynamic monitoring devices4.2.2.1.Key market trends and opportunity4.2.2.2.Market size and forecast4.2.3.Neuromonitoring devices4.2.3.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.3.2.Market size and forecast4.2.4.Cardiac monitoring devices4.2.4.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.4.2.Market size and forecast4.2.5.Fetal neonatal monitoring devices4.2.5.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.5.2.Market size and forecast4.2.6.Respiratory monitors4.2.6.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.6.2.Market size and forecast4.2.7.Multiparameter monitoring devices4.2.7.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.7.2.Market size and forecast4.2.8.Remote patient monitoring devices4.2.8.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.8.2.Market size and forecast4.2.9.Weight monitoring devices4.2.9.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.9.2.Market size and forecast4.2.10.Temperature monitoring devices4.2.10.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.10.2.Market size and forecast4.2.11.Urine output monitoring4.2.11.1.Key market trends and opportunities4.2.11.2.Market size and forecast4.3.Service4.3.1.Market size and forecast4.3.2.Consulting4.3.2.1.Market size and forecast4.3.3.System Integration and Deployment4.3.3.1.Market size and forecast4.3.4.Support and Maintenance4.3.4.1.Market size and forecast4.4.Connectivity Technology4.4.1.Cellular IoT - 3G4.4.1.1.Market size and forecast4.4.2.Cellular IoT - 4G4.4.2.1.Market size and forecast4.4.3.Wi-Fi4.4.3.1.Market size and forecast4.4.4.SIGFOX4.4.4.1.Market size and forecast4.4.5.Wireline4.4.5.1.Market size and forecast4.4.6.Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)4.4.6.1.Market size and forecast4.4.7.Others4.4.7.1.Market size and forecastCHAPTER 5:COMPANY PROFILES5.1.ABBOTT LABORATORIES5.1.1.Company overview5.1.2.Company snapshot5.1.3.Operating business segments5.1.4.Product portfolio5.1.5.Business performance5.1.6.Key strategic moves and developments5.2.BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG5.2.1.Company overview5.2.2.Company snapshot5.2.3.Operating business segments5.2.4.Product portfolio5.2.5.Key strategic moves and developments5.3.BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION5.3.1.Company overview5.3.2.Company snapshot5.3.3.Operating business segments5.3.4.Product portfolio5.3.5.Business performance5.3.6.Key strategic moves and developments5.4.GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE)5.4.1.Company overview5.4.2.Company snapshot5.4.3.Operating business segments5.4.4.Product portfolio5.4.5.Business performance5.4.6.Key strategic moves and developments5.5.F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.5.5.1.Company overview5.5.2.Company snapshot5.5.3.Operating business segments5.5.4.Product portfolio5.5.5.Business performance5.5.6.Key strategic moves and developments5.6.KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS HEALTHCARE)5.6.1.Company overview5.6.2.Company snapshot5.6.3.Operating business segments5.6.4.Product portfolio5.6.5.Business performance5.6.6.Key strategic moves and developments5.7.MASIMO CORPORATION5.7.1.Company overview5.7.2.Company snapshot5.7.3.Product portfolio5.7.4.Business performance5.7.5.Key Strategic Moves and Developments5.8.MEDTRONIC PLC.5.8.1.Company overview5.8.2.Company snapshot5.8.3.Operating business segments5.8.4.Medtronic offers following patient monitoring devices5.8.5.Business performance5.8.6.Key strategic moves and developments5.9.NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION5.9.1.Company overview5.9.2.Company snapshot5.9.3.Operating business segments5.9.4.Product portfolio5.9.5.Business performance5.9.6.Key strategic moves and developments5.10.OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)5.10.1.Company overview5.10.2.Company snapshot5.10.3.Operating business segments5.10.4.Product portfolio5.10.5.Business performance5.10.6.Key Strategic Moves and Development