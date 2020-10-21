Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Nigeria: Discussion on ways to prevent COVID-19 spread in communities

Traditional and religious leaders in Kano, Nigeria, meet with partners to discuss ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. With support from DFID, key stakeholders are engaged and take ownership of the response.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

