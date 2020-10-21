Assure Holdings Launches Marketing Campaign Directed at Medical Device Distributors

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has announced the launching of a digital marketing campaign to bolster its channel program recruiting medical device distributor partners (“Distributor Campaign”). This business development initiative is an important element of the Company’s growth acceleration strategy.



John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO, said, “Assure already has contracts signed with a number of medical device distributors and it expects this digital campaign to generate additional partnerships.”

The Distributor Campaign will be driven by Gary Bennett, Assure’s Vice President of Revenue. The marketing program automates five business growth components across multiple digital channels including: lead generation, prospect nurturing, client engagement, referral generation and workflow automation.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

