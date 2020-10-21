White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary Announces Board of Directors
WWSDS, a Buffalo NY Non-profit Organization, is dedicated to establishing a specialized dog shelter to provide care and comfort for older canines.BUFFALO, NY, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary, a local non-profit organization dedicated to establishing a specialized dog shelter to provide care and comfort for older canines, announced the appointment of its inaugural Board of Directors.
Board Officers are:
President: Polla Milligan, Founder, White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary
Vice President: Mark Blankenberg, Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner (Retired)
Secretary/Treasurer: Diane Piegza, Vice President of Investor Relations & Community Affairs, Life Storage (Retired)
In addition to the board officers, the following individuals have been appointed to the Board of Directors:
Gary Bluestein, Esq., Partner, Andreozzi, Bluestein LLP
Ronald W. Daniels, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (Retired)
Melissa Free, Chief Marketing Officer, Seneca Gaming Corporation
Kim Jezewicz, IT Manager, Gross Shuman, P.C.
Jim Lion, Jr., Owner, The Tiger Lion Companies
Leela Mookerjee, Corporate Counsel, Life Storage
Donna Shepard, Senior Loan Officer, Queen City Funding, Inc.
“White Whiskers has been a lifelong dream of mine and now with a full Board, we can focus on raising the funds to get our shelter,” said Milligan. “We are all dog lovers and we plan to do our very best to ensure that older dogs can share their remaining time with people who value them as well. We envision White Whiskers as a home-based organization where dogs can enjoy couch time with other canine friends or the comforts of one-on-one human companionship.”
According to Milligan, White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary will also provide spaces where individuals can board their dogs in the event of an emergency, and will look to partner with community organizations to provide services to target individuals and groups who may not be able to afford to place their dogs in kennels, such as victims of domestic violence and Veterans in need of hospitalization.
The organization is currently raising funds to eventually purchase and renovate a facility, with a focus on northern Erie County or southern Niagara County. For more information and to support White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary, visit www.whitewhiskerswny.org.
About White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary of Western New York is a non-profit organization that will be a unique dog shelter in the Buffalo, NY area. We are an all-volunteer venture that aims to ease the stress that senior dogs experience when they lose their homes by providing a compassionate option for them to live out their years in safety, comfort, and peace. For more information visit www.whitewhiskerswny.org.
Polla Milligan
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary
+1 716-713-1093
whitewhiskerssds@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook