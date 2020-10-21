ILiAD Biotechnologies Announces Upcoming Presentation at the European Society for Paediatric Infection Diseases 2020 Virtual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC (ILiAD), a company utilizing proprietary B-Tech technology to develop next generation infectious disease vaccines, today announced that it will be presenting at the European Society for Paediatric Infection Diseases (ESPID) 2020 Virtual Meeting to be held virtually October 26 – 29, 2020.



Additional presentation details can be found below:

ESPID 2020

Title: Assessment Of Safety And Immunologic Responses Of BPZE1, An Intranasal Live Attenuated Pertussis Vaccine, In Healthy Adults. A Phase 2b, Multi-Center, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Study

Presenter: Cheryl Keech, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Clinical Research at ILiAD Biotechnologies

Dr. Keech will be available to answer questions directly through the virtual platform during the meeting.

About Pertussis

Pertussis (whooping cough) is a life-threatening, highly contagious disease caused by the highly contagious respiratory bacterium, Bordetella pertussis. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pertussis affects approximately 16 million people each year globally, accounting for nearly 200,000 deaths. There has been an overall increase in reported pertussis cases since the early 1980s. Pertussis can lead to serious illness in people of all ages and can be life-threatening in young infants.

About BPZE1

BPZE1 is a live attenuated vaccine and the only next generation pertussis vaccine in advanced clinical trials that is designed to protect against Bordetella pertussis nasal infection (colonization) and active disease through the induction of broad and sustained mucosal and systemic immunity. BPZE1 is currently being developed as a booster vaccine with future development investigating its application as a primary vaccination in infants.

About ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC

ILiAD Biotechnologies is utilizing proprietary B-Tech technology to develop next generation vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and improve lives. Its lead candidate, BPZE1, is the most advanced next generation vaccine for immunization against pertussis (whooping cough), a serious disease caused by Bordetella pertussis. For further information, please visit www.iliadbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

