Beyond Limits and The Carnrite Group Partner to Promote AI Awareness in Energy and Industrial Sectors

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Limits, an industrial and enterprise-grade AI technology company built for the most demanding sectors, and The Carnrite Group, a leading management consulting firm focused on the energy and industrials sectors, today announced a strategic alliance.



Under the new multimillion-dollar revenue driving agreement, The Carnrite Group and Beyond Limits will provide strategic consulting services on the state of AI technologies and innovative use cases for Carnrite’s client base across the globe in the oil and gas, utilities, power and industrials sectors. Additionally, The Carnrite Group will receive IP licensing rights to Beyond Limits’ cutting-edge Cognitive AI technology, providing customers with direct access to Beyond Limits’ solutions.

“This is a very exciting time for Beyond Limits to gain such a valuable partner as The Carnrite Group,” said AJ Abdallat, CEO and founder of Beyond Limits. “Through Carnrite’s vast network, we hope to provide valuable guidance and increase awareness of the benefits of AI in critical sectors, including boosting operational insights, improving operating conditions, and ultimately, increase adoption of this next generation technology.”

Many sectors are experiencing a significant surge in demand for AI. This is particularly true in the energy and industrial sectors, where continued commodity price volatility has forced companies to find innovative ways to further reduce costs. The AI market is expected to rise to $7.78 billion by 2024, an increase of 22.49% from 2019.

“The Carnrite Group prides itself on helping clients address complex challenges and make difficult business decisions,” said Al Carnrite, CEO of The Carnrite Group. “Our agreement with Beyond Limits allows us to add their powerful Cognitive AI to our portfolio of consulting services while reinforcing our commitment to offer technologies that create value for our clients.”

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is an industrial and enterprise-grade artificial intelligence company built for the most demanding sectors including energy, utilities, and healthcare.

Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, Beyond Limits’ unique Cognitive AI technology combines numeric techniques like machine learning with knowledge-based reasoning to produce actionable intelligence. Customers implement Beyond Limits AI to drastically boost operational insights, improve operating conditions, enhance performance at every level, and ultimately increase profits as a result.

Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions.



The company was recently honored by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top AI 100 most innovative artificial intelligence startups and by Frost & Sullivan for their North American Technology Innovation Award.

For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

About The Carnrite Group

The Carnrite Group is a management consulting firm founded by Alan 'Al' Carnrite in 1991. With offices in Houston, Texas and London, United Kingdom, this global firm helps both private and public organizations worldwide. They excel at providing innovative, customized and actionable solutions to the most complex problems facing businesses today. Carnrite's strategic advisors help organizations with human capital and organizational change, strategy and portfolio, process optimization, operational effectiveness, supply chain optimization, mergers and acquisitions, human capital, digital transformation, and positioning for the energy transition. They provide proven, practical experience in sectors such as private equity, energy, and all segments of industrials, including manufacturing, shipping and logistics, and chemicals.

For more information, please visit www.carnritegroup.com.

