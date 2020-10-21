Chinese Smart EV Leader XPeng Inc. Selects Cerence to Power its Automotive Voice Assistant

Cerence brings conversational interaction to XPeng’s G3 and P7 in a turnkey, easy-to-use platform

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle manufacturers, has selected Cerence to power voice interaction for its smart G3 SUV and P7 sports sedan models.



As part of its state-of-the-art Xmart OS In-Car Intelligent System, XPeng leverages key components of Cerence ARK – speech recognition and natural language understanding, text-to-speech, and speech signal enhancement – to provide drivers with a user-friendly, AI- and voice-powered assistant named “Xiao P” that can navigate, find charging stations, play music, control in-car functions like heating and cooling and the seat position, and more. With a hybrid on-board and cloud architecture, core functions of Xiao P are always available, regardless of connectivity, and drivers have fast access to the most up-to-date information like traffic and weather.

“Xiao P voice assistant offers a natural, easy-to-use, personalized way for G3 and P7 drivers to communicate with their cars, creating a more comfortable and enjoyable driving experience,” said Ji Yu, Vice President of XPeng. “We are excited to leverage Cerence ARK to deliver industry-leading AI and voice technologies to our drivers with extraordinary quality and minimal development and deployment time.”

Cerence will also support XPeng with expanded language capabilities as the automaker expands beyond China, first to Norway with a highly intuitive voice assistant later this year.

“XPeng is a respected leader that is transforming the EV space in China and worldwide,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility and IoT, Cerence. “As the G3 and P7 become increasingly popular, we look forward to wowing Chinese drivers with a highly intelligent, intuitive, accurate voice-enabled assistant that serves as a true companion in the cockpit.”

