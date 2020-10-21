ADT Names Derrick Dicoi Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Former Comcast Xfinity Home Executive Joins to Strengthen Company-Wide Strategic Planning and Execution

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, today named Derrick Dicoi as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Dicoi will be responsible for leading ADT’s long and intermediate-term strategic planning and execution. Dicoi will report to Jeff Likosar, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Dicoi joins ADT from the Comcast Corporation, where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Xfinity Home. Throughout his career, Dicoi held leadership roles at TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco Electronics) and Deloitte Consulting.

“Derrick brings a strong strategic and analytical mindset and fresh perspective to the role, where he’ll work to help define the ADT of the future, strengthen our competitive differentiators, and execute our top objectives,” said Likosar. “His proven track record of leadership and strategic transformations will help us continue to lead our industry, provide peace of mind to our customers, and accelerate the next generation of smart home security offerings.”

“I’m thrilled to join ADT during a period of rapid expansion, evolution, and outreach into cutting-edge sectors,” said Dicoi. “Continuing to drive innovation in our core security services while deepening our presence in fields such as IoT, smart home, and artificial intelligence is going to be a dynamic and exciting endeavor.”

Dicoi earned an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, M.S. from Syracuse University, and B.A. from Michigan State University.

