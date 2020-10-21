Bisnode trusts DriveRightData to provide business-critical OE wheel and tyre fitment data for their AIS Nordic region.
Bisnode strengthen their automotive data provision by adding wheel and tyre fitment data from DriveRightDataNUNEATON, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisnode strengthen their automotive business data provision for the Nordic region by adding wheel and tyre fitment data from DriveRightData, cementing DriveRightData’s position as the leading global vehicle fitment data provider.
Bisnode, a leader in European data and analytics, together with DriveRightData announced their new busines partnership today. The new agreement will allow the Bisnode’s unique data platform AIS Nordic to further deliver intelligent, business-critical information. The new partnership with DriveRightData allows businesses to access OE (original vehicle equipment) wheel and tyre fitment data to ensure they are able to quickly and easily locate the correct vehicle information and compatible wheels and tyres.
Clare Hetherington Marketing Manager for DriveRightData stated “Now more than ever data is one of the most valuable assets an organisation can have. To ensure businesses can make the best decisions, it is essential they can trust the data they receive. Our OE wheel and tyre fitment data, in combination with the incredible breadth of information that Bisnode are able to offer, provides a winning combination for any modern automotive business.”
For several years now a partnership has existed between the two companies, with the focus on the provision of data for the automotive aftermarket sectors within Norway, Finland and Sweden. With this latest development however, the cooperation has officially been extended to a new level. The new venture further improves vehicle information on an international level jointly furnishing markets in Scandinavia and other European markets with additional vehicle fitment intelligence.
Roza Takiporian, Product Manager for Bisnode commented “Today, high quality data is more important than ever. Bisnode is proud of our partnership with DriveRightData. The data they provide enables us to complete our car model data packages with qualitative wheel and tyre information. We believe that by partnering with trusted data suppliers, such as DriveRightData, we can provide our customers the tools they need to make their businesses grow.”
The OE wheel and tyre information provided contains many features which give businesses the opportunity to understand the exact fitment requirements and details for each vehicle. The data includes information such as rim and tyre sizes, load and speed index and covers all original equipment (OE) specifications.
Ends
About DriveRightData
1. DriveRightData is a globally recognised leading independent supplier of wheel and tire specific data for the automotive industry, its aftermarket and e-commerce sites.
2. DriveRightData specialises in global tire and wheel data solutions with data on more than 150,000 vehicles and fitment details such as original tire and wheel sizes, offset, PCD and nut and bolt requirements.
3. Operationally, DriveRightData data helps the automotive industry reduce training costs and potential rework and improves quality and management of inventory.
4. DriveRightData fitment data is regularly updated and is accessed globally over 8.5 million times every month supporting over 8,000 customer websites, and it is used internationally by many leading tyre manufacturers, globally.
5. DriveRightData supplies the following products and services. Vehicle Fitment Data: DriveRightData lists the vehicle, make, model and model variations to OE and option tire and wheel fitment information. The data includes speed and load index, tire pressures, PCD, center bore diameter, TPMS information, nut hex as well as nut and bolt combination specifications. Number plate search: Often buyers are not 100% sure what model variation their vehicle may be. However, they all know what their license plate number is, so using our search facility creates a better customer journey and ensures customers can select the correct product, with ease. Vehicle data is matched to number plate searches for Brazil and 13 other countries. Vehicle information provided from entry of number plate (make, model, year, etc.) can be enhanced with tire, wheel and TPMS information added to the results returned.
6. Visualization: DriveRightData´s fitment data combined with our vast image library of vehicles, wheels and tires allows integration into existing websites, applications and other web-based services.
For more information about DriveRightData , visit https://www.driverightdata.com/
About Bisnode
Bisnode, a leading progressive data and analytics company in Europe, is building a brighter future using smart data. We have more than 2,100 passionate and curious employees who collaborate in 19 countries using analytics and scoring models to predict customer behaviour, deliver remarkable insights,
Clare Hetherington
DriveRightData
+44 7949 152226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn