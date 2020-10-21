Sé que a veces, the latest single by X Alfonso, is a meditation on the things we leave unsaid

The powerful rap lyrics and the electronic beat comprise this meditation made song

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Without any doubt, the music composed by Cuban artist X Alfonso gives voice to things that are often kept silent: the denunciation of inequality, the power of the downtrodden, as well as some thoughts about our own humanity. Sé que a veces (I know that sometimes), the latest track released on October 16 by X Alfonso on the main music streaming platforms and on his web site, is no exception.

The powerful rap lyrics and the electronic beat comprise this meditation made song, which seems to be a thought-provoking list of things that shouldn’t take place, but which do happen right before our eyes.

“Sometimes you are left gasping for air because of situations or experiences that show that reason and logic don’t always win. This idea refers to those instances when your head is left spinning as you try to understand the world and human nature,” says X Alfonso.

After the release of Inside, rated one of the very best Latin American albums by Radio Gladys Palmera, and with the promise of releasing a new track each month during much of 2019 and 2020, X Alfonso prepared a series of artistic events and surprises for each of these occasions. And, this time, as well as the release of the single, the Cuban artist simultaneously released a video clip, which can be enjoyed on his YouTube channel.

X Alfonso explains his artistic vision this way: “The concept of the video draws on the old comic strips, a way of telling a story through the characters and the clichés that form part of our daily lives, in an environment always controlled and monitored by society. Technically, the video is a production of FacMusic under my direction.”

X Alfonso was awarded the Premio Goya for the soundtrack of Habana Blues (2005). Because of his indisputable talents, he has been acclaimed internationally, and he has also been a nominee for the Latin GRAMMY awards. In 2006, he was named the winner in the category Revelación Latina (Latin Revelation) during the Premios de la Música de España.

X Alfonso is seen as one of the leading artists of contemporary Cuba. After a career of nearly three decades, he is considered to be an avant-garde music creator, one inspired by the sounds of rock, rap, electronic music, and Afro-Cuban beats. He has collaborated with the most eminent musicians and groups, such as Audioslave, Bebe, Santiago Feliú, Descemer Bueno, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Rick Wakeman

Sé que a veces ﻿ is available on all digital platforms:

https://ffm.to/insidexsequeaveces.opr

Link to video Sé que a veces:

https://youtu.be/crHtvVB9yJY

For more information on X Alfonso and social

media please visit:

Website: https://www.xalfonso.com/