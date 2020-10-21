/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report 'Apple and WIMI's Progress in Hologram AR: Display, Control, and Implantation of 5G with Multi-scene Applications'. For Apple, it has been pushing forward with AR devices, and Cook has repeatedly stated that Apple will increase its layout of the AR field. According to foreign media reports, a recently disclosed patent on Apple's AR headset shows that Apple is studying how to manipulate virtual controls in the real world. In the future, the wearer of Apple's AR headset will be able to display any surface as a touch screen and perform some basic operations.



Apple has a strong terminal processing capacity and has the technical conditions to develop holographic AR terminal hardware. It is also a large company which is most likely to make achievements in this field. At present, its focus will also be on extending the life cycle of mobile phones. From the fact that the revenue of its business accounts for the total revenue, it can be seen that the main profit of Apple is mobile phones. Compared with Apple's mobile phones, the revenue generated by wearable devices is only one quarter of that generated from mobile phones, which shows great potential in the future.

Holographic display technology is regarded as an important milestone of 3D display technology, but it still faces great technical challenges in terminal intelligent hardware. Holographic display devices are mainly holographic displays, while AR\VR is adapted to head-mounted displays, holographic AR smartphones, and tablet computers. The idealized holographic displays require a pixel size of less than 1um, which means that trillions of pixels can be displayed on a reasonably sized display screen.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has developed its own hologram cloud system, which has been praised by many in this industry. WIMI is a content provider for AR. WIMI's AI-MBtWIMI platform is a high-performance content management platform. Meanwhile, it is mainly used to provide AR3D applications for enterprises, groups, organizations, or individuals with three service systems: with three service systems: AR3D application & holographic entertainment, AR3D application & holographic advertising, and AR3D application & holographic technology services.

By constructing a multi-angle shooting real-time modeling system, WIMI Hologram Cloud conducts a full-dimensional image scanning of the collected objects and synthesizes them into a three-dimensional model in real time. Meanwhile, it has a six-degree matrix optical field system: the imaging field of the holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. It also has a binocular disparity intelligent enhancement system: it dynamically tracks the object trajectory and adjusts the light during the acquisition process to maintain the balanced value of binocular disparity. In addition, WIMI also has a multi-image dynamic fusion system, the holographic image high-speed processing algorithm, the stealth polyester optical imaging film, and the holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology. The holographic cloud platform is an interactive platform covering the whole country for image collection and restoration, with data storage, image restoration, and holographic social attributes. Through the combination of the above systems, WIMI has constructed a complete 5G holographic communication application platform to support various online terminals and personal devices. In the meantime, it expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications, such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, and holographic online conference.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has grown into one of China's leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions providers. The emergence of 5G will release new functions through billions of connected IoT devices. These devices will lay the foundation for smart cities, industrial automation, and realize the transformation of key services across industries to shape citizens' quality of life.

