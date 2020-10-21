Nasdaq Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Delivers Broad-Based 13% Revenue Growth vs. Prior Year Period

Third quarter 2020 net revenues 1 were $715 million, an increase of 13% over the third quarter of 2019. Compared to the prior year period, revenues in the non-trading segments 2 increased 12% primarily due to organic growth while Market Services revenues increased 15%, due to elevated trading volumes in U.S. equities and options.

During the third quarter of 2020, the company returned $115 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and in the first nine months of 2020, returned $425 million through $239 million in dividends and $186 million in share repurchases.

Nasdaq's senior management will hold an Investor Day on November 10, 2020 to discuss its operations and strategy, the first since detailing the "strategic pivot" and related performance objectives in early 2018.



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third quarter 2020 net revenues were $715 million, an increase of $83 million, or 13%, from $632 million in the prior year period. Net revenues reflected a $41 million positive impact from organic growth in the non-trading segments, a $29 million positive impact from organic growth in the Market Services segment, a $4 million increase from the inclusion of revenues from acquisitions and a $9 million increase from the impact of favorable changes in foreign exchange rates.

"Our third quarter results highlight the strength of Nasdaq's diversified product offerings and business model, capitalizing on opportunities presented by 2020's capital markets backdrop, including elevated trading volumes, rising index valuations and robust IPO issuance, while also continuing to execute against the secular opportunities arising from our clients' evolving longer-term needs," said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. "Nasdaq’s resilience and agility to adjust to the unique operating environment presented by COVID-19 is not only demonstrated in our current results, but also in the team’s continued focus on advancing Nasdaq as a technology and analytics provider, including our recently announced expansion of our Reg-Tech offerings into anti-money laundering."

GAAP operating expenses were $389 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $17 million from $406 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease primarily reflects lower general, administrative and other costs and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher compensation and benefits expense and professional fees.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $346 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $29 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. This reflects a $17 million organic increase primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense, a $7 million increase from the impact of acquisitions as well as a $5 million increase from the impact of unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates.

"Nasdaq continues to be well positioned from an operational and capital perspective despite the uncertainties and challenges presented by COVID-19, as reflected by the resilient and strong performance of our businesses and the reduction of net leverage over the course of 2020," said Michael Ptasznik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq. "In turn, we continue to execute on our capital plan, including investing in infrastructure, deploying capital in attractive long term opportunities as well as delivering on our dividend growth and share repurchase objectives through the return of $425 million to shareholders during the first nine months of 2020."

On a GAAP basis, net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $264 million, or diluted EPS of $1.58, compared to $150 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $256 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to $212 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

At September 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $584 million and total debt of $3,571 million, resulting in net debt of $2,987 million. This compares to total debt of $3,387 million and net debt of $3,055 million at December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, there was $446 million remaining under the board authorized share repurchase program.

UPDATING 2020 NON-GAAP EXPENSE AND TAX GUIDANCE4

The company is updating its 2020 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,360 to $1,370 million, with the change primarily reflecting unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates. Nasdaq expects its 2020 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 26% to 27%.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Market Services - Net revenues were $259 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $33 million, or 15%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing - Net revenues were $84 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $9 million from the third quarter of 2019. The increase reflects higher U.S. industry trading volumes, partially offset by a lower U.S. net capture rate and lower overall U.S. matched market share. Cash Equity Trading - Net revenues were $85 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $22 million from the third quarter of 2019. The increase primarily reflects higher U.S. and European industry trading volumes and a higher U.S. net capture rate, partially offset by lower overall U.S. matched market share. Fixed Income and Commodities Trading and Clearing - Net revenues were $14 million in the third quarter of 2020, down $2 million from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by lower U.S. fixed income volumes and the sale of the core assets of our NFX business. Trade Management Services - Revenues were $76 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $4 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased demand for connectivity services.

Corporate Services - Revenues were $132 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $8 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Listing Services - Revenues were $79 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $5 million from the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by higher U.S. listing revenues due to an increase in the overall number of listed companies and a strong IPO market. Corporate Solutions - Revenues were $53 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $3 million from the third quarter of 2019, due to increases in both governance solutions revenues and IR intelligence revenues.

Information Services - Revenues were $238 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $40 million, or 20%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Market Data - Revenues were $107 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $5 million from the third quarter of 2019, with organic growth in U.S. proprietary products from new sales, including continued expansion geographically, and an increase in shared tape plan revenues. Index - Revenues were $86 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $30 million, or 54%, from the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by higher licensing revenues from higher average assets under management (AUM) in exchange traded products (ETPs) linked to Nasdaq indexes, higher licensing revenues from futures trading linked to the Nasdaq-100 Index and higher index data revenues. Investment Data & Analytics - Revenues were $45 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $5 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the acquisition of Solovis and growth in eVestment.

Market Technology - Revenues were $86 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $2 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to higher SaaS surveillance revenues and a favorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, partially offset by lower software delivery and support revenues and lower change request and advisory revenues. Annualized recurring revenue5, or ARR, totaled $278 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9% year over year.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS



CFO Michael Ptasznik decides to retire after a successful 30-year career in the accounting and financial services profession, and will be succeeded by Ann Dennison, Nasdaq's Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. In a separate announcement today, Nasdaq said that Michael Ptasznik has decided to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective February 28, 2021. Mr. Ptasznik will be succeeded by Ann Dennison, Nasdaq's Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Dennison will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021.





ABOUT NASDAQ

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Nasdaq also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including, but not limited to, non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating expenses, that include certain adjustments or exclude certain charges and gains that are described in the reconciliation tables of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally, along with U.S. GAAP information, in evaluating our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results as the items described below in the reconciliation tables do not reflect ongoing operating performance.

These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for our operating results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We recommend investors review the U.S. GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than U.S. GAAP measures alone.

We understand that analysts and investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating expenses to assess operating performance. We use these measures because they highlight trends more clearly in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our ongoing operating performance.

Foreign exchange impact: In countries with currencies other than the U.S. dollar, revenues and expenses are translated using monthly average exchange rates. Certain discussions in this release isolate the impact of year-over-year foreign currency fluctuations to better measure the comparability of operating results between periods. Operating results excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations are calculated by translating the current period’s results by the prior period’s exchange rates.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, order backlog, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, (v) the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations, financial condition, workforce or the operations or decisions of our customers, suppliers or business partners, and (vi) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WEBSITE DISCLOSURE

Nasdaq intends to use its website, ir.nasdaq.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.

Nasdaq, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Revenues: Market Services $ 958 $ 975 $ 690 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (518 ) (530 ) (349 ) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (181 ) (169 ) (115 ) Total Market Services revenues less transaction-based expenses 259 276 226 Corporate Services 132 126 124 Information Services 238 213 198 Market Technology 86 84 84 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 715 699 632 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 198 189 175 Professional and contract services 38 31 31 Computer operations and data communications 39 35 33 Occupancy 29 26 24 General, administrative and other 13 25 40 Marketing and advertising 7 4 8 Depreciation and amortization 51 50 47 Regulatory 2 7 8 Merger and strategic initiatives 1 4 10 Restructuring charges 11 13 30 Total operating expenses 389 384 406 Operating income 326 315 226 Interest income - 1 3 Interest expense (24 ) (26 ) (29 ) Other income 1 - - Net income from unconsolidated investees 54 26 15 Income before income taxes 357 316 215 Income tax provision 93 75 65 Net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 264 $ 241 $ 150 Per share information: Basic earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 1.47 $ 0.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.58 $ 1.45 $ 0.90 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 Weighted-average common shares outstanding for earnings per share: Basic 164.2 164.1 164.3 Diluted 167.5 166.1 167.0







Nasdaq, Inc. Revenue Detail (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 MARKET SERVICES REVENUES Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing Revenues $ 317 $ 297 $ 209 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (214 ) (199 ) (121 ) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (19 ) (15 ) (13 ) Total net equity derivative trading and clearing revenues 84 83 75 Cash Equity Trading Revenues 550 590 392 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (303 ) (331 ) (227 ) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (162 ) (153 ) (102 ) Total net cash equity trading revenues 85 106 63 Fixed Income and Commodities Trading and Clearing Revenues 15 15 17 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (1 ) - (1 ) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees - (1 ) - Total net fixed income and commodities trading and clearing revenues 14 14 16 Trade Management Services Revenues 76 73 72 Total Net Market Services revenues 259 276 226 CORPORATE SERVICES REVENUES Listings Services revenues 79 74 74 Corporate Solutions revenues 53 52 50 Total Corporate Services revenue 132 126 124 INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUES Market Data revenues 107 101 102 Index revenues 86 68 56 Investment Data & Analytics revenues 45 44 40 Total Information Services revenues 238 213 198 MARKET TECHNOLOGY REVENUES 86 84 84 REVENUES LESS TRANSACTION-BASED EXPENSES $ 715 $ 699 $ 632







Nasdaq, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 584 $ 332 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 33 30 Financial investments 177 291 Receivables, net 504 422 Default funds and margin deposits 3,378 2,996 Other current assets 134 219 Total current assets 4,810 4,290 Property and equipment, net 435 384 Goodwill 6,600 6,366 Intangible assets, net 2,218 2,249 Operating lease assets 387 346 Other non-current assets 381 289 Total assets $ 14,831 $ 13,924 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 145 $ 148 Section 31 fees payable to SEC 63 132 Accrued personnel costs 184 188 Deferred revenue 290 211 Other current liabilities 101 161 Default funds and margin deposits 3,378 2,996 Short-term debt - 391 Total current liabilities 4,161 4,227 Long-term debt 3,571 2,996 Deferred tax liabilities, net 513 552 Operating lease liabilities 397 331 Other non-current liabilities 175 179 Total liabilities 8,817 8,285 Commitments and contingencies Equity Nasdaq stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,524 2,632 Common stock in treasury, at cost (367 ) (336 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,632 ) (1,686 ) Retained earnings 5,484 5,027 Total Nasdaq stockholders' equity 6,011 5,639 Noncontrolling interests 3 - Total equity 6,014 5,639 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,831 $ 13,924







Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income and Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income, and Operating Expenses (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 264 $ 241 $ 150 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (1) 26 26 25 Merger and strategic initiatives (2) 1 4 10 Restructuring charges (3) 11 13 30 Net income from unconsolidated investee (4) (55 ) (25 ) (15 ) Charitable donations (5) - 12 - Provision for notes receivable (5) 6 - 20 Other (5) (1 ) 2 4 Total non-GAAP adjustments (12 ) 32 74 Non-GAAP adjustment to the income tax provision (6) 4 (17 ) (12 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax (8 ) 15 62 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 256 $ 256 $ 212 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.58 $ 1.45 $ 0.90 Total adjustments from non-GAAP net income above (0.05 ) 0.09 0.37 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.54 $ 1.27 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding for earnings per share 167.5 166.1 167.0 (1) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (2) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs and will vary based on the size and frequency of the activities described above. (3) In September 2019, we initiated the transition of certain technology platforms to advance the company’s strategic opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and continue the realignment of certain business areas. Charges associated with this plan represent a fundamental shift in our strategy and technology as well as executive re-alignment and will be excluded for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq’s performance between periods. The restructuring charges primarily consisted of consulting services, asset impairment charges primarily related to capitalized software that was retired, and accelerated depreciation expense on certain assets as a result of a decrease in their useful life. (4) Primarily represents net income recognized from our equity interest in OCC. In February 2019, the SEC disapproved the OCC rule change that established OCC’s 2015 capital plan and OCC suspended customer rebates and dividends to owners. We will continue to exclude net income related to our share of OCC’s earnings for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as our income on this investment may vary significantly compared to prior years. This will provide a more meaningful analysis of Nasdaq’s ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq’s performance between periods. (5) We have excluded certain other charges or gains that are the result of other non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These significant items primarily include a provision for notes receivable associated with the funding of technology development for the consolidated audit trail for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and charitable donations made to the Nasdaq Foundation, COVID-19 response and relief efforts, and social justice charities for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (6) The non-GAAP adjustment to the income tax provision primarily includes the tax impact of each non-GAAP adjustment and for the three months ended June 30, 2020 a tax benefit on previously disallowed compensation related deductions.







Nasdaq, Inc.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income and Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income, and Operating Expenses (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

June 30,

September 30, 2020

2020

2019 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 326 $ 315 $ 226 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (1) 26 26 25 Merger and strategic initiatives (2) 1 4 10 Restructuring charges (3) 11 13 30 Charitable donations (4) - 12 - Provision for notes receivable (4) 6 - 20 Other (4) (1 ) 2 4 Total non-GAAP adjustments 43 57 89 Non-GAAP operating income $ 369 $ 372 $ 315 Revenues less transaction-based expenses $ 715 $ 699 $ 632 U.S. GAAP operating margin (5) 46 % 45 % 36 % Non-GAAP operating margin (6) 52 % 53 % 50 % (1) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (2) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs and will vary based on the size and frequency of the activities described above. (3) In September 2019, we initiated the transition of certain technology platforms to advance the company’s strategic opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and continue the realignment of certain business areas. Charges associated with this plan represent a fundamental shift in our strategy and technology as well as executive re-alignment and will be excluded for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq’s performance between periods. The restructuring charges primarily consisted of consulting services, asset impairment charges primarily related to capitalized software that was retired, and accelerated depreciation expense on certain assets as a result of a decrease in their useful life. (4) We have excluded certain other charges or gains that are the result of other non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These significant items primarily include a provision for notes receivable associated with the funding of technology development for the consolidated audit trail for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and charitable donations made to the Nasdaq Foundation, COVID-19 response and relief efforts, and social justice charities for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (5) U.S. GAAP operating margin equals U.S. GAAP operating income divided by revenues less transaction-based expenses. (6) Non-GAAP operating margin equals non-GAAP operating income divided by revenues less transaction-based expenses.







Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income and Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income, and Operating Expenses (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 389 $ 384 $ 406 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (1) (26 ) (26 ) (25 ) Merger and strategic initiatives (2) (1 ) (4 ) (10 ) Restructuring charges (3) (11 ) (13 ) (30 ) Charitable donations (4) - (12 ) - Provision for notes receivable (4) (6 ) - (20 ) Other (4) 1 (2 ) (4 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (43 ) (57 ) (89 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 346 $ 327 $ 317 (1) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (2) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs and will vary based on the size and frequency of the activities described above. (3) In September 2019, we initiated the transition of certain technology platforms to advance the company’s strategic opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and continue the realignment of certain business areas. Charges associated with this plan represent a fundamental shift in our strategy and technology as well as executive re-alignment and will be excluded for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq’s performance between periods. The restructuring charges primarily consisted of consulting services, asset impairment charges primarily related to capitalized software that was retired, and accelerated depreciation expense on certain assets as a result of a decrease in their useful life. (4) We have excluded certain other charges or gains that are the result of other non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These significant items primarily include a provision for notes receivable associated with the funding of technology development for the consolidated audit trail for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and charitable donations made to the Nasdaq Foundation, COVID-19 response and relief efforts, and social justice charities for the three months ended June 30, 2020.





