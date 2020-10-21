Climb Channel Solutions Adds Leader in Security Visibility Illumio to Distribution Line

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J. , Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, will begin to distribute Illumio's end-to-end segmentation platform. Recognized by Forrester as a leader in Zero Trust, Illumio is purpose-built for visibility, simplicity, and control in security.



Illumio provides complete application visibility and control by mapping even the most complex of application environments and developing suggested policies to stop lateral movement. This prevents the spread of breaches across any endpoint, data center or cloud on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers.

"Climb Channel Solutions is uniquely positioned to help Illumio support our partner community and customers as we continue to deliver segmentation from workloads to endpoints – end to end. This partnership is an important extension of Illumio's channel-first philosophy and we're eager to see all that we can accomplish together," said David Byrnes, regional vice president of Americas channel sales at Illumio.

"Illumio's mission is to realize a future without high-profile breaches, so our products take an innovative, Zero Trust approach to security. Illumio Core provides organizations with real-time application dependency mapping and micro-segmentation in the data center or cloud so they can prevent a breach from spreading to their most important assets. Illumio Edge extends that same approach, enabling customers to prevent the spread of ransomware and malware between endpoints."

Illumio's products stop lateral movement and provide Zero Trust control for heterogeneous, dynamic environments. The solutions allow operations at the speed of business with simultaneous problem solving in real time.

Illumio is a leading end-to-end segmentation option that will work with all your heterogeneity, now and in the future.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037

(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.