Syneos Health® Launches Kinetic™ Omnichannel Capability to Accelerate Modern Customer Engagement

Integrating Intelligence Across Channels, Technologies and Content Achieves Greater Precision, Efficiency and Effectiveness

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today introduced Kinetic, a modern customer engagement capability that makes fully integrated omnichannel solutions accessible to biopharmaceutical organizations. Powered by a team of data scientists, behavioral experts and channel strategists, Kinetic delivers the right message, to the right person, at the right moment to optimize performance. This advanced capability is already being deployed for biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes.



Biopharmaceutical companies have long been challenged to obtain a clear, actionable and measurable view of all of their relationship-building efforts and the impact on customer behavior. Kinetic seeks to eliminate these silos and elevate performance by creating more personalized and meaningful integrated healthcare interactions, enabling customers to more effectively reach audiences.

Kinetic delivers distinct advantages that only Syneos Health can, built on the foundation of the Company’s Biopharmaceutical Acceleration Model®, including integrated, end-to-end know-how; deep therapeutic knowledge; human behavior expertise; and a highly flexible, source-agnostic technology architecture called Dynamic Assembly®. This multiple option technology network is built with contemporary, aligned partners as opposed to relying solely on in-house technologies or solutions.

“Accelerating therapies to market requires breaking down traditional silos and creating precise, customized and connected approaches across the product development lifecycle from clinical development through commercialization,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “With Kinetic, we seek to efficiently assess the nuances of each trial protocol or product launch and respond with flexible, right-sized tech- and data-enabled solutions to improve performance.”

Kinetic is centered on Intelligence, Experience and Performance – three pillars that are mission-critical to success in today’s technology-enabled engagement landscape. The capability features advanced targeting, unified views of channel behavior, matrixed content, person-level relevant automation and performance analytics with the goal of exceeding program targets.

A cornerstone of Kinetic is Digital Amplifier, a precise surround-sound digital overlay designed to amplify sales teams and existing call plans, synchronizing personal (face-to-face) engagement with smart, relevant non-personal (digital) outreach. This represents a hybrid, hyper-efficient way to amplify field relationships by targeting media to individual prescribers across digital channels with high-service follow-ups.

“Kinetic employs a sophisticated, effective system for reaching HCPs that is specifically designed to enhance the impact of active sales teams. As the leading Commercial outsourcing provider, we’ve always recommended optimized solutions – during COVID-19 we’ve accelerated these efforts, advanced this capability and validated its impact,” said Michelle Keefe, President of Commercial Solutions at Syneos Health. “For example, for a product we helped launch during COVID-19, Digital Amplifier allowed us to consistently reach 80% of HCPs on the call plan when access was down industry-wide. More impressively, our program generated a double-digit lift in total prescriptions written by HCPs that were both called on by the field and received Digital Amplifier compared to those who were only called on by the field. This is one of many examples of the power of this capability.”

Kinetic delivers personally relevant healthcare engagement, providing organizations of all sizes omnichannel fluency with the flexibility to access full-scale integration or point solutions. Learn more at syneoshealth.com/kinetic.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Our Company brings together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com.