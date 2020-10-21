The Global DTP Vaccines Market Will Grow At 6.8% CAGR To 2023, Driven By Government Initiatives

DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DTP vaccines market size is expected to decline from $4.19 billion in 2019 to $3.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.02%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global DTP vaccines market size is then expected to recover and reach $4.80 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Governments across the world are encouraging the research and development of DTP vaccines to disallow the spread of diseases. Countries such as India have the Universal Immunisation Programme that aims to provide recommended vaccines against tuberculosis, polio and other diseases including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough for all Indian children. The country regularly conducts vaccination drives, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These initiatives are expected to drive the global DTP vaccines market growth in the forecast period.

Companies in the DTP vaccines market share are increasingly investing in manufacturing DTP combination vaccines, which reduces multiple vaccination shots for immunization against infectious disease. DTP combination vaccines such as tetravalent (DTP-HepB), pentavalent (DTP-HepB-Hib) and hexavalent vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV) are available to provide the same protection as individual vaccine shots given separately.

The DTP vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines used for the treatment of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough). The different types of vaccines available for these diseases include DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis) vaccine, DT (diphtheria and tetanus) vaccine, Tdap (combined tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) vaccine and Td (tetanus and diphtheria) vaccine. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies’ manufacturing DTP vaccines by the sales of these products.

The global DTP vaccines market share is segmented by product type into DTaP, TD, and Tdap. By disease, the market is segmented into diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics and vaccination centers.

The inadequate access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to limit the growth of the DTP vaccines global market. In 2018, according to the World Health Organization’s global estimates, around 19.4 million infants did not had access to DTP vaccines and around 60% of these children live in under-developed and developing countries. Countries such as the Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Samoa, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, and Ukraine have less than 50% coverage of DTP vaccination. Lack of access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to hamper the market growth.

