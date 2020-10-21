SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating DNI, DNIF, JFU, STRS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating Dividend and Income Fund, 9F Inc., and Stratus Properties Inc. Shareholders are encouraged to contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI OTC: DNIF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Board of Trustees’ decision to voluntarily delist the Fund’s shares from the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders stemming from 9F’s IPO on August 15, 2019. 9F sold over 8 million ADS shares for $9.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at approximately $1.40 per share, an over 85% decline from its IPO price. National law firm Barr Law Group advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 9F investors that acquired shares and lost money. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Stratus Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders resulting from allegations that Status Properties may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

