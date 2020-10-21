Loop Insights Invited to Present to Fortune 500 Executives at Shoptalk 2020, One of the World's Largest Retail Conferences

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive real-time insights, enhance customer engagement, and automate contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that Loop Insights Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development Mike Canevaro has been selected to lead a roundtable discussion at Shoptalk 2020 regarding the future of the brick and mortar retail space.



LOOP MEETING WITH FORTUNE 500 REPRESENTATIVES

Shoptalk is one of the world’s largest annual retail conferences where brands and consumers in the retail and eCommerce industry gather to network, collaborate, and learn. The three-day virtual conference is being held October 20th until Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

ShopTalk 2020 attendees include Fortune 500 executives from across the retail space, including Walmart, VISA, Nike and Carnival Corporation.

In addition to leading a roundtable, Canevaro is scheduled to meet with representatives from across the retail landscape, including Fortune 500 companies.

LOOP TO LEAD PRESENTATION ON TRANSFORMATION OF BRICK AND MORTAR SPACE THROUGH CONTACTLESS ENGAGEMENT

ShopTalk is designed to connect Fortune 500 companies, including major brick and mortar retailers, with the platforms and technologies capable of transforming the current retail landscape. Loop’s contactless engagement and insights platform allows Fortune 500 brick and mortar retailers to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to elevate the customer experience, and increase basket size and spend through personalized offers that will allow them to rival online retail giants.

Loop Insights SVP Mike Canevaro stated: “ShopTalk’s annual event is a major opportunity for retail stakeholders to come together to define the future of the industry. This year’s virtual event reflects the new landscape created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced a digital transformation in the retail space. Loop is driving this transformation through its retail engagement, automated marketing, and AI-driven insights platform.”

This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About Loop Insights:

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace.

About ShopTalk Meetup:

More than 600 companies exhibit at and sponsor Shoptalk each year. This year’s Shoptalk Meetup is retail’s first digitally native event, offering a fun, productive way to connect online with the people you know and meet the people you don’t. Shoptalk Meetup features thousands of industry stakeholders available to share ideas and develop collaborative partnerships. The event includes both 15-minute meetings and 55-minute table discussions for high-priority connections in a friendly and open environment.

For more information, please contact:



Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.