Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,664,212) deaths (40,222), and recoveries (1,372,778) by region:
Central (59,487 cases; 1,128 deaths; 52,889 recoveries): Burundi (550; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,570; 425; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,399; 93; 1,199), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,066; 303; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,074; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,884; 54; 8,452), Sao Tome & Principe (933; 15; 898)
Eastern (196,724; 3,673; 123,770): Comoros (504; 7; 494), Djibouti (5,499; 61; 5,384), Eritrea (452; 0; 388), Ethiopia (90,490; 1,371; 43,638), Kenya (45,647; 842; 32,522), Madagascar (16,810; 238; 16,215), Mauritius (419; 10; 379), Rwanda (4,996; 34; 4,797), Seychelles (149; 0; 148), Somalia (3,890; 101; 3,166), South Sudan (2,847; 55; 2,631), Sudan (13,724; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (10,788; 97; 7,066)
Northern (442,329; 12,656; 325,788): Algeria (54,616; 1,865; 38,346), Egypt (105,705; 6,142; 98,413), Libya (50,906; 746; 27,832), Mauritania (7,621; 163; 7,301), Morocco (179,003; 3,027; 148,838), Tunisia (44,450; 711; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (779,932; 20,058; 698,664): Angola (8,049; 251; 4,761), Botswana (4,274; 21; 915), Eswatini (5,800; 116; 5,437), Lesotho (1,918; 43; 961), Malawi (5,861; 182; 4,757), Mozambique (11,190; 78; 9,007), Namibia (12,367; 132; 10,528), South Africa (706,304; 18,656; 639,568), Zambia (15,982; 346; 15,038), Zimbabwe (8,187; 233; 7,692)
Western (185,740; 2,707; 171,667): Benin (2,496, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,406; 65; 1,824), Cape Verde (7,901; 87; 6,792), Côte d'Ivoire (20,344; 121; 20,049), Gambia (3,655; 118; 2,658), Ghana (47,461; 312; 46,752), Guinea (11,538; 70; 10,447), Guinea-Bissau (2,403; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,384; 82; 1,273), Mali (3,411; 132; 2,593), Niger (1,212; 69; 1,128), Nigeria (61,630; 1,125; 56,797), Senegal (15,459; 320; 13,922), Sierra Leone (2,336; 73; 1,765), Togo (2,104; 51; 1,555)