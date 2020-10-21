Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market to Reach USD 3.22 Billion by 2027; Expansion of Chemical Plants to Expedite Business, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market are Paharpur Cooling Towers, Evapco, Inc, HAMON, SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc., Marley Flow Control Pty Ltd, Watco Group PTE LTD, Kelvion, Chesapeake Systems, LLC, Composite Cooling Solutions, L.P., Baltimore Aircoil Company Brentwood Cooling Tower

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global field-erected cooling towers market size is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing application of cooling towers in chemical plants, thermal stations, and nuclear power plants will have a significant impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dry, Wet), By Design (Natural Draft, Forced Draft, Induced Draft), By Application (HVAC, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2.30 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has brought the world to an unexpected stop. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/field-erected-cooling-towers-market-101298





The report on the field-erected cooling towers market Contains:

Exceptional insights into the market

Systematic study of cooling towers

Latest trends, drivers, and limitations

Dynamic information about renowned players

Important information about leading regions

COVID-19 impact on the market

Market Driver :

Heavy Demand for Cost-effective Cooling Solutiona to Influence Growth

The growing need for cost-effective and efficient cooling solutions in various industries is expected to propel the healthy growth of the market. The towers eject waste heat to the atmosphere by cooling the hot water stream utilizing the airflow in the cooling tower. The increasing requirement for heat dissipation solutions in energy-producing plants will fuel demand for cooling towers, in turn boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the development of manufacturing industries such as iron & steel, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, paper mills, and food processing plants will bolster the healthy growth of the market.

Disrupted Power Stations to Dampen Business Amid Coronavirus

The halt on energy and industrial operations has severely impacted the global market in various countries. The drop-in oil and gas demand has resulted in an enormous loss for the industry. The increasing focus towards renewable energy sources will subsequently retard the expansion of the market. Thus, critically damaging the market in the forthcoming years. However, the slowly recovering industries can simultaneously improve the prospects of the market in the near future. Besides, the heavy investments by major companies will enhance the potential of the market post-pandemic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/field-erected-cooling-towers-market-101298





Regional Analysis:

Escalating Energy Demand to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market for field-erected cooling towers in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The expanding industrial activities are expected to bode well for the market in the region. The substantial investments in power, oil and gas, and industrial sectors by governments of developing countries such as India and China. The evolving chemical industry in China is expected to contribute positively to the market. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market owing to the development of refineries and power generation in the regions. The growing popularity of HVAC in the US will boost the growth of the market. Latin America and the Middle East are expected to hold a significant share owing to the rising energy demand and prospering industrial sector in the regions.

Key Development:

March 2016: Paharpur cooling towers announced that it has signed a contract to acquire the dry cooling business of SPX Corporation Inc., a world leader in the dry cooling business. The USD 48.9 million transactions comprise of four companies- SPX Dry Cooling (Belgium) SPRL in Belgium, SPX Dry Cooling Technologies (Zhangjiakou) Co. Ltd, SPX Dry Cooling Technologies (Beijing) Co. Ltd in China and SPX Dry Cooling LLC in the USA.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/field-erected-cooling-towers-market-101298





Lists the Key Companies in the Market for Field-Erected Cooling Towers:

Paharpur Cooling Towers (India)

Evapco, Inc (United States)

HAMON (France)

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (United States)

Marley Flow Control Pty Ltd (Australia)

Watco Group PTE LTD (Singapore)

Kelvion (United States)

Chesapeake Systems, LLC (United States)

Composite Cooling Solutions, L.P. (United States)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (United States)

Brentwood Cooling Tower (United States)





Quick Buy – Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101298





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Dry Wet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design Natural Draft Forced Draft Induced Draft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application HVAC Power Generation Oil & Gas Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continued….!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/field-erected-cooling-towers-market-101298





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cooling Tower Rental Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Dry, Wet), By Design (Natural Draft, Induced Draft, Forced Draft), By End-User (Institutions, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cooling Towers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wet Cooling Towers, Dry Cooling Towers, Hybrid Cooling Towers), By Application (Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical, Power generation, HVAC, Food & Beverage and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Coolers, Cooling Towers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVAC, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Electric Heat Tracing System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Electric Heat Tracing Cables, Power Connection Kit, RTD Sensors), By Application (Process Temperature Maintenance, Hot Water Temperature Maintenance, Floor Heating, Freezing Protection) By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hydronic Radiators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Heating System, Cooling System), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography Forecast Till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



